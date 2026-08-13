Preview: Bradford City vs Peterborough United - prediction, team news, lineups

Bradford City will be looking to bounce back from last season's playoff disappointment in their 2026-27 League One opener against Peterborough United on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Posh make the trip to Yorkshire looking to record a statement victory in their quest to contend in the top half of the standings.

Match preview

Despite losing in last season's playoff semi-finals, Bradford should only take positives from almost sealing back-to-back promotions.

They are now an established third-tier outfit with ambition to push on further, and Graham Alexander will be pleased with the transfer business that the Bantams have conducted so far.

The arrival of Barnsley midfielder Adam Phillips has caught the eye, but bringing in Charlton Athletic and Stockport County defenders Macaulay Gillesphey and Callum Connolly could prove pivotal when it comes to making the playoffs.

Bradford ended pre-season with a 3-2 win over Preston North End and 2-2 draw at Salford City.

Last weekend, those results were backed up with a 2-0 victory over Rochdale in the EFL Cup first round to seemingly leave Bradford in perfect shape.

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Peterborough got their campaign underway with a 1-0 success at Bristol Rovers in the same competition.

Although defeats to Boston United and West Bromwich Albion were posted during the closing weeks of pre-season, Luke Williams will feel that his squad are heading in the right direction.

Of their summer business, keeping Wrexham's Tom O'Connor after last season's loan spell feels an important move, while youngsters Ethan Williams and Harrison Jones have joined from Manchester United and Sunderland respectively.

Having ended 2025-26 on a nine-match winless streak in League One, Williams will recognise the importance of making a fast start to this campaign.

Bradford City form (all competitions):

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

Team News

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With Bradford having eased to victory over Rochdale, Phillips may have to wait for his first start for the club.

Kayden Jackson got the nod over him last weekend, while Connolly was used in a central-midfield role rather than in defence.

Carl Johnston is a doubt for Peterborough having been withdrawn through injury during the closing stages at Bristol Rovers.

Ben Woods could be viewed as a like-for-like alternative if required, while O'Connor will be assessed after making his first competitive start since January.

After his 16-goal campaign in 2025-26, Harry Leonard started the new season with a goal from the penalty spot.

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Pennington, Gillesphey, Baldwin; Nuefville, Connolly, Sarcevic, Wright; Swan, Jackson; Beesley

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Dornelly, Okagbue, O'Connor, Mills; Woods; Edwards, Jones, Khela, Shofowoke; Leonard

We say: Bradford City 2-1 Peterborough United

Having gone close to back-to-back promotions, Bradford may need time to regain some momentum. Nevertheless, playing on home territory is a major plus this weekend, and we feel that Alexander's side will take advantage of performing in front of a big crowd to claim all three points.

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