Notts County 3-0 Salford City: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Jodi Jones guides the Magpies back into League One

By Matt Law | 25 May 2026 17:08 , Last updated: 25 May 2026 17:11

Notts County will play League One football during the 2026-27 campaign, with the Magpies beating Salford City 3-0 in the final of the League Two playoffs on Sunday afternoon.

In scorching temperatures in the English capital, Notts County were able to take a two-goal lead into the half-time break courtesy of efforts from Alessana Jatta and Lucas Ness.

Martin Paterson's side then scored a third in the 70th minute through Jodi Jones, with the Malta international turning a cross from Conor Grant into the back of the net.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

LEAGUE ONE, WE'RE ON OUR WAY! ? pic.twitter.com/tH5Ajd9IgK — Notts County FC (@Official_NCFC) May 25, 2026

Still promotion to League One evades Salford, with the Ammies facing another campaign in League Two, having fallen short in the playoff final at Wembley.

Karl Robinson's side were just one point away from automatic promotion, and they finished one point and one spot ahead of fifth-placed Notts County in the regular season.

However, it was Notts County that comfortably won Sunday's all-important clash, with the Magpies back in League One for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign.

Notts County were a National League outfit as recently as 2022-23, and after two seasons in League Two, they will now be back in the third tier for 2026-27.

It was always going to be a tough ask for Salford to come from two goals behind at the break considering the conditions, which made it incredibly difficult.

It is back to the drawing board for a Salford team that are finding it difficult to get out of the fourth tier, and it is expected to be another busy summer transfer market for the Greater Manchester outfit.

NOTTS COUNTY VS. SALFORD CITY HIGHLIGHTS

Alessana Jatta goal vs. Salford (32nd min, Notts County 1-0 Salford)

"That's what they craved, that's what they dreamt of'!" ?



Notts County take the lead thanks to Alassana Jatta ? pic.twitter.com/AohjVG019I — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 25, 2026

Notts County make the breakthrough in the 32nd minute of the match, and it is Jatta on the scoresheet, with the 27-year-old breaking onto a pass from Jones before carefully placing the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Lucas Ness goal vs. Salford (45th min, Notts County 2-0 Salford)

A towering header from Lucas Ness doubles Notts County’s lead ? pic.twitter.com/TjfuH7XF5K — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 25, 2026

Notts County double their advantage in the closing stages of the first period, as Ness heads a cross from Rodney McDonald into the back of the net.

Jodi Jones goal vs. Salford (70th min, Notts County 3-0 Salford)

"Notts County surely going up" ?



Jodi Jones makes it 3-0 ? pic.twitter.com/JwMQ0jy5C8 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 25, 2026

And that is that for the playoff final! Notts County score a third through Jones, who fires a cut-back from Grant into the back of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JODI JONES

JODI MAKES IT THREEEEEE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/07BmB5dTjv — Notts County FC (@Official_NCFC) May 25, 2026

Jones was the star of the show at Wembley, providing the assist for the game's opening goal, before registering himself with a clever finish late on.

The 28-year-old finished the game with five successful dribbles and also made three tackles, as he continued to put in a defensive shift for Notts County before being substituted late on.

NOTTS COUNTY VS. SALFORD CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Notts County 59%-41% Salford City

Shots: Notts County 7-7 Salford City

Shots on target: Notts County 5-2 Salford City

Corners: Notts County 2-3 Salford City

Fouls: Notts County 13-19 Salford City

BEST STAT

Notts County are PROMOTED! ⬆️



They've beaten Salford City 3-0 in the League Two play-off final. pic.twitter.com/r03VoW1Uz3 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 25, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Notts County are now preparing for life back in League One, and it shaping up to be a busy summer in terms of incomings and outgoings for the club.

Salford, meanwhile, will continue in League Two, with the players now having a period of rest before returning for pre-season training in late June or early July.