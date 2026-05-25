Preview: LDU Quito vs Always Ready - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 25 May 2026 17:07

LDU Quito and Always Ready will conclude their Copa Libertadores group-stage bids on Tuesday, when they square off in the final round of games at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado.

The hosts need a point to guarantee a top-two finish and spot in the round of 16, while their visitors must win to stand a chance of finishing third and salvaging a place in the Copa Sudamericana.

Match preview

LDU Quito return to Copa Libertadores action on Tuesday aiming to round off the group stage with a victory to guarantee their ronud-of-16 progression and the chance to take top spot.

They earned entry into the group stage with a second-placed finish in Ecuador's top flight in 2025 and made a strong start, winning 1-0 away at Always Ready in the first outing before beating Brazilian side Mirassol 2-0 at home.

A pair of away losses then followed to Lanus and Mirassol, but Tiago Nunes's side were able to avenge the former last week, hosting Lanus on the back of a pair of league wins to climb to fourth spot.

The Albos took a third three-point haul of the group stage in a 2-0 triumph in Ecuador, leading through a 74th-minute Felipe Pena Biafore own goal before Fernando Cornejo put the game out of sight in injury time.

Now sitting second on nine points in the top two spots that grant progression to the round of 16, three points behind leaders Mirassol and three ahead of third-placed Lanus, LDU Quito head into Wednesday's game on the back of a league draw with Deportivo Cuenca knowing a draw would be enough to guarantee their knockout place but a win could see them take top spot.

© Imago / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Their visitors, meanwhile, arrive with faint hopes of pinching third spot with a win in their final group outing.

Always Ready made a return to the Copa Libertadores group stage for the first time since 2022 this year by winning their fourth Bolivian top flight in 2025, but they have had a tough campaign, beginning with the home loss to Tuesday's hosts before falling short against Lanus and Mirassol away.

A first win did then follow at home to Lanus, as Richet Gomez, Enrique Triverio, Joel Amoroso and Marcelo Suarez scored in a dominant 4-0 beating, but they failed to build on that and take third spot last week.

On the back of a domestic draw and home defeat to The Strongest, leaving them third in the Bolovian Division Profesional, Julio Cesar Baldivieso's side hosted Mirassol last Wednesday and fell behind only to level in the 75th minute through Jesus Maraude, but Nathan Fogaca restored the visitors' lead and snatched the point eight minutes from time.

Now sitting fourth and three points behind Lanus in third spot, which would see them drop into the Copa Sudamericana knockouts, Always Ready must win away from home on Wednesday while hoping Mirassol beat Lanus to continue their continental campaign.

LDU Quito Copa Libertadores form:

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LDU Quito form (all competitions):

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Always Ready Copa Libertadores form:

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Always Ready form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

LDU Quito are unable to call on defender Luis Segovia, who is suspended for a game having reached three yellow cards in the group stage last time out.

Attacker Janner Corozo will also continue to miss out with an injury that has sidelined him since mid-April, meaning Michael Estrada and Deyverson may again lead the line.

Elsewhere, Cornejo, Gabriel Villamil and Jesus Pretell are all key men in the centre and will continue on Wednesday, with Cornejo in particular lending support to the front two from midfield.

Always Ready are set to remain without defender Luis Caicedo, who has missed the last four games through injury, while Dario Torrico was also forced off in the first half against Mirassol.

18-year-old Maraude will continue to get the nod on the wing, having scored his first Copa Libertadores goal last week, making it two goals and two assists in his last seven matches in all competitions.

Veteran Enrique Triverio may continue to lead the line, while Hector Cuellar and Fernando Saucedo are mainstays in the engine room.

LDU Quito possible starting lineup:

Valle; Menendez, Ade, L Quinonez; Quintero, Cornejo, Pretell, Villamill, Y Quinonez; Deyverson, Estrada

Always Ready possible starting lineup:

Baroja; Rodriguez, Gomez, Suarez, Rodriguez; Cuellar; Nava, Saucedo, Lima, Maraude; Triverio

We say: LDU Quito 2-0 Always Ready

While Always Ready need a victory to stand a chance of salvaging third spot and a draw would be enough for LDU Quito, we still see the hosts having too much quality for the Bolivian champions and ending the group stage with a fourth victory and a perfect home record.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.