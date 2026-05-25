Preview: Penarol vs Santa Fe - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 25 May 2026 16:42 , Last updated: 25 May 2026 16:45

Penarol and Santa Fe will go head-to-head in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday evening.

The hosts cannot qualify for the round of 16 but can still make the Copa Sudamericana knockout round playoffs, while Santa Fe still have a chance of finishing second in Group E to advance to the next stage.

Match preview

Penarol have found it difficult in this season's Copa Libertadores, only picking up three points from their five matches in the competition, which has left them at the bottom of Group E on three points.

The Dean can no longer reach the round of 16, as second-placed Platense have seven points, but a win in this match would see them finish above Santa Fe in third, securing a spot in the Copa Sudamericana knockout round playoffs in the process.

Diego Aguirre's team will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 win over Defensor Sp. in the Liga AUF Uruguaya, while they drew 1-1 with Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores last time out.

Penarol drew 1-1 with Santa Fe when the two teams met in the reverse match on April 10, and they know that a victory in this game would see them finish in third spot.

The Yellow and Blacks are actually five-time winners of the Copa Libertadores, with their last success in the tournament coming back in 1987.

© Imago

Santa Fe, meanwhile, recorded a 2-1 win over Platense in their last match in the Copa Libertadores on May 20, with the result moving them onto five points from their five games.

As it stands, the Lions will qualify for the Copa Sudamericana knockout round playoffs, but they can still finish above Platense in second, with the gap just two points with one game left.

Santa Fe have never won the Copa Libertadores, but they have reached the semi-finals on two previous occasions, the last of which was in 2013.

Los Cardenales made the second stage in 2025, while they have previously won the Copa Sudamericana, securing success in the competition in 2015.

Penarol Copa Libertadores form:

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Penarol form (all competitions):

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Santa Fe Copa Libertadores form:

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Santa Fe form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Penarol will be without the services of Nicolas Fernandez, Leonardo Fernandez, Franco Gonzalez, Facundo Alvez, Javier Cabrera and Nanuel Herrera through injury in this contest.

Matias Arezo has been the team's main source of goals this season, finding the back of the net on nine occasions in 21 appearances, and he will continue in the attack.

Meanwhile, there should also be a spot in a forward area for Leandro Umpierrez.

As for Santa Fe, Hugo Rodallega will once again lead the line, with the 40-year-old still going strong, scoring 16 times in 30 appearances during the current campaign.

Nahuel Bustos has been another strong performer, netting five times and registering four assists, and there will be a spot in the final third for the 27-year-old.

Santa Fe have not reported any injury problems ahead of this match, meaning that there should again be starts for Omar Fernandez and Christian Mafla.

Penarol possible starting lineup:

Aguerre; Escobar, Gularte, Lemos, Olivera, Togni; Umpierrez, Jesus, Laxalt, Darias; Arezo

Santa Fe possible starting lineup:

Mosquera; Puerta, Scarpeta, Moreno, Mafla; Toscano, Torres; Perlaza, Bustos, Fernandez; Rodallega

We say: Penarol 1-1 Santa Fe

It was 1-1 when the two teams met in the reverse match, and we are expecting the same scoreline to occur here, which would see Santa Fe secure third spot in the section.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.