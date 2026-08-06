Preview: Burnley vs Notts County - prediction, team news, lineups

Burnley will begin their 2026-27 campaign when they welcome Notts County to Turf Moor in the first round of the EFL Cup on Saturday.

The hosts are back in the Championship this season, having been relegated from the Premier League, while the visitors are now in League One.

Match preview

Burnley were relegated last season after picking up just 22 points from 38 games and they are looking to immediately bounce back with a new manager at the helm.

Nicky Hayen is the man tasked with leading Burnley's promotion bid and they have been very busy in the transfer window this summer.

The likes of Maxim Esteve, Loum Tchaouna, Florentino Luis, Jaidon Anthony and Luca Koleosho have all been sold, while Lluc Castell, Ugo Raghouber and Ben Amos have joined the club.

Ahead of Burnley's Championship opener against West Ham United next weekend, they will meet Notts County in the EFL Cup and will be desperate to pick up a victory.

The Clarets will not have won a single game in 178 days by the time of Saturday's clash, having gone 13 games without a victory at the end of last season and going winless in their six pre-season matches.

© Imago

Notts County, meanwhile, are set for their first season back in League One since the 2014-15 campaign after they were promoted from League Two through the playoffs.

Martin Paterson's side finished fifth before beating Chesterfield 1-0 on aggregate in the playoff semi-final and Salford City 3-0 in the final.

Notts County have strengthened their squad with eight permanent new signings, including midfielder Darius Lipsiuc, forward Emile Acquah and right-back James Gibbons.

Midfielder Ollie Cooper has also joined on loan from Championship side Swansea City.

Burnley pre-season form:

L D L L D L

Notts County pre-season form:

L L L W W D

Team News

© Imago

Burnley are expected to name a strong side, with Kyle Walker starting in defence alongside Joe Worrall, Bashir Humphreys and Lucas Pires.

Zian Flemming is likely to get the nod up front, with support out wide from Marcus Edwards and Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Acquah is set to start up front for Notts County, having scored three goals in pre-season, with Luka Smyth likely to partner him.

Jacob Bedeau, Lucas Ness and Matt Baker are set to form a back three.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Weiss; Walker, Worrall, Humphreys, Pires; Laurent, Ramsey; Edwards, Hannibal, Bruun Larsen; Flemming

Notts County possible starting lineup:

Belshaw; Bedeau, Ness, Baker; Tsaroulla, Gibbons; Reynolds, Evans; Roberts, Smyth, Acquah

We say: Burnley 2-1 Notts County

Despite their disappointing pre-season, Burnley have a stronger squad than Notts County and should have enough quality to prevail.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.