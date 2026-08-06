Preview: Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall - prediction, team news, lineups

Queens Park Rangers and Millwall get their 2026-27 campaigns underway in an EFL Cup first round tie on Saturday afternoon.

While the Hoops will want to put together an improved season in the Championship, Millwall must overcome the disappointment of missing out on promotion to the Premier League.

Match preview

Having ended 2025-26 on a six-game winless streak that included four successive defeats, Julien Stephan's job at QPR felt very much at risk.

However, the Hoops board have decided to retain the services of the Frenchman, who ultimately matched the previous season's finishing position which remains the highest in four years.

The goal will now be to have QPR challenge for the extended Championship playoffs, and an unbeaten pre-season campaign suggests that the West Londoners are in good shape.

A 3-2 victory over Fiorentina was the standout result, but a 7-0 win was recorded over League One outfit Bromley last week.

QPR have made five signings so far, most notably former Brighton & Hove Albion full-back Tariq Lamptey and ex-Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Meanwhile, Millwall will attempt to shake off the frustration of ending last season in third place and losing in the Championship playoff semi-finals.

Alex Neil will see positives in taking the Lions so close to promotion, yet the East London outfit are essentially starting afresh having made seven new signings and still yet to use the loan market.

Mechelen playmaker Mathis Servais has been signed for £5.1m, while former France Under-19 international Tairyk Arconte is another eye-catching addition for the final third.

Despite ending pre-season with a 1-0 triumph over Antwerp, Millwall had previously failed to beat Gillingham, Stevenage and Bromley.

Queens Park Rangers form (friendlies):

D W W W W W

Millwall form (friendlies):

L W L L D W

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Stephan will take players from the wins over Bromley and AFC Wimbledon in the space of 24 hours last week and put them into his strongest QPR XI.

Koki Saito's 33-minute appearance against AFC Wimbledon was pre-planned, with the playmaker in contention to feature, but Rumarn Burrell could be named among the replacements.

New signings Pierce Charles and Boy Kemper could start, but Kamara will likely be on the substitutes' bench at best having only joined on Monday.

Neil could hand starts to new Millwall signings Jenson Metcalfe and Kyrell Lisbie.

Josh Coburn will be hoping that his 10 goals last season keep him ahead of Frenchman Arconte.

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Charles; Mbengue, Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Kemper, Varane, Morgan, Saito, Chair, Smyth, Kone

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Leonard, Crama, Cooper, Taylor, Sturge, De Norre, Metcalfe, Neghli, Coburn, Lisbie

We say: Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Millwall

Despite the difference between these two teams last season, we expect this contest to be highly competitive. Although both clubs have made some notable additions, QPR could edge this London derby, helped by the signings made in defence and midfield.

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