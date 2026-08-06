Preview: AFC Wimbledon vs Newport County - prediction, team news, lineups

AFC Wimbledon commence their 2026-27 campaign with a showdown against Newport County in the EFL Cup first round.

While the Dons narrowly avoided relegation to League Two last season, the visitors to Plough Lane pulled off a great escape to remain at the fourth tier of English football.

Match preview

Although staying in the third tier can be viewed as a positive for AFC Wimbledon, Johnnie Jackson's side ended 2025-26 on a dismal run of form.

Nine defeats were posted in their final 11 games, it taking a 1-0 win at Wigan Athletic in their penultimate fixture to get over the line.

Jackson has remained at the helm, moving into a fifth year in charge of AFC Wimbledon, but he is under pressure to deliver during the opening weeks of the season.

Six signings have been made so far, with Steven Sessegnon and Zack Nelson - who was on loan at the Dons from Luton Town earlier in 2026 - are solid additions for this level of football.

Despite defeat to Queens Park Rangers in their last pre-season outing, AFC Wimbledon beat the likes of Coventry City and Charlton Athletic across their summer schedule.

© Imago / PPAUK

For large parts of last season, Newport appeared destined for relegation to the National League, but the appointment of rookie manager Christian Fuchs ultimately paid off.

While the Leicester City legend only delivered nine wins from 31 games, Newport won four of their final seven games to finish the campaign four points above the bottom two.

Hayden Mullins has since taken charge having spent three years with Fulham Under-21s, and he will be backed to deliver a much-improved season.

Eight signings have been made, including Newport-born Christian Doidge who has arrived from Forest Green Rovers.

Newport ended their pre-season schedule with a feisty 4-1 defeat to Roma on Tuesday night.

AFC Wimbledon form (friendlies):

L W D W L L

Newport County form (friendlies):

L D D L W L

Team News

© Imago

With the players that started the last friendly against QPR getting at least 69 minutes, the assumption is that Jackson will select a similar AFC Wimbledon XI.

That would see Dan Sweeney, James Tilley and Nelson all provided with immediate competitive debuts for the Dons.

Despite defeat to Roma, Newport put in a spirited performance, and Mullins could provide the same players with another chance to impress.

Cameron Norman, Harrison Biggins, Yahya Bamba, Shaquile Gwengwe and Doidge may all make debuts.

Tom Davies could return at left-back after a trialist started the fixture against the Serie A giants.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

McDonnell; Seddon, Johnson, Tilley, Nelson, Browne, Smith, Hippolyte, Sweeney, Sasu, Ogundere

Newport County possible starting lineup:

Wright; Norman, Jenkins, Cameron, Davies, Smith, Brennan, Biggins, Bamba, Doidge, Gwengwe

We say: AFC Wimbledon 2-1 Newport County

With Newport having a new manager in charge, it remains to be seen how they will fare. Although we expect them to be competitive in this contest, AFC Wimbledon get the nod with us in a hard-fought tussle.

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