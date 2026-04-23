Preview: Wigan Athletic vs AFC Wimbledon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 23 Apr 2026 20:47

Wigan Athletic are set to host AFC Wimbledon at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon in League One, with the visitors desperate for a win to help them in their fight to avoid relegation.

Meanwhile, the hosts will be pleased with their recent form as they have won three of their last four fixtures.

Match preview

Wigan will be playing for pride for the remainder of the season, as there is no chance they can be promoted or relegated, as they sit 14th in the division.

The Latics only have two games remaining, and they will be looking to secure maximum points to see if they can climb further up the table.

Fans of the hosts will be confident coming into this game, as they have lost just one of their seven league games against AFC Wimbledon, winning each of their last three in succession.

Wigan are unbeaten across their last five league games, keeping clean sheets in each of their last two. They haven’t kept three in succession since April 2025.

© Imago

Wimbledon are playing for their League One lives across the final couple of weeks in the season, as they have two fixtures to ensure they are playing in this division next season.

The visitors currently sit 20th in the division and are currently two points above Exeter City, who occupy a place in the relegation zone.

Fans may be beginning to bite their nails about their chances of survival, as they have not won a match since March 11, gaining only one point since that comprehensive 4-1 victory over Blackpool.

They have lost their last six league fixtures, and they may need a turn of form, as Exeter have managed to earn five points in their last three matches.

There will also be a worry because Wimbledon have failed to win any of their last six away league games against sides from Greater Manchester, a run which has seen them fail to score in each match since a 2-1 win at Rochdale in October 2022.

Wigan Athletic League One form:

L D W W W D

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

L L L L L L

Team News

© Imago

Wigan will be worried about the fitness of Ryan Trevitt, who was forced to leave the pitch in their goalless draw with Port Vale last weekend, with Gary Caldwell unable to make a change, having already used all five of his subs.

The hosts will also be keeping a close eye on the fitness of Callum Wright, who went down with an issue and, while not substituted immediately, did leave the pitch not too long after this problem.

Meanwhile, Wimbledon will likely be without Ryan Johnson, Joe Lewis, Miles Hippolyte and Omar Bugiel, who, while they are looking to return to help in the relegation battle, did not feature last weekend due to injury.

The visitors will also be monitoring the fitness of Layton Stewart, who went down injured in the first half of their loss to Plymouth last weekend before being withdrawn after the interval.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Carragher, Aimson, Fox; Borges Rodrigues, Weir, Smith, Murray, Saydee; Taylor, Costello

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Ogundere, Johnson, Seddon; Reeves, Tilley, Smith, Maycock, Asiimwe; Nkeng, Hackford

We say: Wigan Athletic 1-1 AFC Wimbledon

Wigan are in fine form and will be looking to finish this season as strong as possible; however, Wimbledon are fighting for their lives to remain in the third tier of English football, so this should be an interesting affair with nothing to split them.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.