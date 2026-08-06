Preview: Norwich City vs MK Dons - prediction, team news, lineups

Norwich City get their 2026-27 season underway with an EFL Cup first round tie against MK Dons.

While the Canaries will be targeting promotion to the Premier League this campaign, the visitors to Carrow Road will be prioritising survival in League One.

Match preview

Although Norwich ultimately finished in ninth place in the Championship table last season, Philippe Clement will be confident about their chances this season.

The Belgian recorded 14 wins from 22 league matches from the start of 2026, the Canaries ending 2025-26 as one of the best-performing teams in the second tier.

Norwich chiefs have responded by backing Clement in the transfer market with five notable additions, including Sheffield United star Andre Brooks.

With the majority of the rest of the squad remaining intact, Norwich deserve to be viewed as one of the favourites to make the top seven.

Their only defeat during pre-season was a 2-1 reverse to Osasuna, while wins were posted against St Gallen and Fulham.

© Imago

Meanwhile, MK Dons are back in League One after finishing second in League Two in 2026-27.

Not only does Paul Warne have another EFL promotion under his belt, he has been backed in the transfer market to the extent where MK Dons could make a playoff push.

Dan Barlaser and Ryan Wintle have arrived from Middlesbrough and Cardiff City respectively, while Cohen Bramall is a shrewd addition for the left-hand side of the pitch.

Despite suffering a number of defeats during the early phase of pre-season, MK Dons have responded with wins over Kuwait SC and Cheltenham Town.

Norwich City form (friendlies):

D W D W L D

MK Dons form (friendlies):

L L L D W W

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Norwich could line up with the team that started last weekend's friendly with Osasuna.

That would mean an immediate debut for Brooks, but Sam Field could start life at Carrow Road on the substitutes' bench after his transfer from Queens Park Rangers.

However, Ali Ahmed has been ruled out with a knee injury that he sustained soon after being introduced as a substitute in that game.

Warne is expected to take a similar approach with his MK Dons XI, selecting a side that will resemble the one which started versus Cheltenham.

That would see Bramall, centre-back Charlie Goode, Wintle and forward Sam Nombe all make immediate debuts.

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Stacey, Darling, Cordoba, Chrisene; Wright, McLean, Brooks, Maghoma, Schwartau; Kvistgaarden

MK Dons possible starting lineup:

MacGillivray; Bramall, Collins, Goode, Jones, Kelly, Mendez-Laing, Nelson, Nombe, Wiles, Wintle

We say: Norwich City 3-0 MK Dons

With Norwich having impressed under Clement, big things are expected this season. Although MK Dons will be motivated to cause a surprise, they are likely to be outclassed by the Canaries.

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