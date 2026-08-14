Man City head coach Enzo Maresca delivers update on Barcelona-linked Rodri's future at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca said that "anything can happen" when questioned on a potential departure for Rodri this summer.

Rodri underwent a minor back operation after helping Spain to win the 2026 World Cup, but he is now back with Man City ahead of Sunday's Community Shield against Arsenal.

There is huge uncertainty when it comes to the midfielder's future at the Etihad Stadium, though, as Barcelona are in talks over a summer transfer.

Maresca was unable to confirm that Rodri would be staying at the club when questioned during his press conference on Friday.

"First of all, we already said the window transfer is open, we can buy and sell players, anything can happen. I've just seen Rodri now in the building, I gave him a big hug, he looks good, so we'll see what happens," Maresca told reporters.

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Rodri is being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona

When asked if he would speak to Rodri on Friday, the manager said: "As I've said, I've given him a big hug, and now we have time to see each other a bit more when I am in the building.

"When he's ready to start training sessions, he will, and this is his programme."

Man City have allowed Bernardo Silva to leave on a free transfer this summer, while Tijjani Reijnders and Rodri are both looking likely to leave, but Elliot Anderson has been signed.

When asked about constructing a new midfield, Maresca said: "It's a big challenge. First of all because Bernardo [Silva] showed how good he is on the ball, off the ball, in these years but again Elliot [Anderson], we are completely sure that he's going to do a great job for this club in the next few years.

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Maresca unsure whether Man City will keep Rodri

"No doubt about that. They are different players, but we are going to try to use Elliot in the best way for him and for the team.

"We'll see what happens, Bernardo already left, we'll see what happens with the rest. For sure, with Bernardo, John [Stones], [Nathan] Ake already we see what happens with some players, but there is a change in this moment, and the moment when the window closes we need to be good enough to find as soon as possible solutions for the players, for the team.

"But we are in a moment where players who have been here for many years have already left or can leave, that means that there's going to be a change and we're going to try to do our best."

Barcelona have allegedly had two offers for Rodri turned down, the latest of which was £55m.

Man City are believed to want in excess of £60m for the 30-year-old, who has scored 28 goals and registered 32 assists in 298 appearances for the club in all competitions.