Man City transfer news live: Enzo Fernandez bid submitted, £35m Rodri replacement, latest done deals today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester City transfer news blog on Friday, August 14!

Enzo Maresca's midfield situation has been in the headlines for the past 24 hours, as the Sky Blues seriously consider two major incomings to negate two expected outgoings.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Man City done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Man City transfer headlines

Man City transfer news today: What's happening on August 14?

The Enzo Fernandez situation shifted from speculation to a serious offer on August 13 when City submitted a bid of approximately £102.5m for the Chelsea midfielder, meeting the Blues' stated cut-price threshold but falling short of the club's preferred £120m valuation.

Chelsea have not yet responded and are expected to reject the opening offer, though the fact that City moved before the Friday deadline indicates genuine intent to push the deal over the line.

A critical piece of internal financial planning runs through the Tijjani Reijnders decision: the Netherlands international will soon complete a £51m move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah after just one season with the Sky Blues, who will earn a minor profit on the £46m they paid to sign him from AC Milan last summer.

Reijnders contributed seven goals and eight assists in 50 appearances in his first Etihad season, but the logic of City's midfield numbers makes him the most expendable member of Maresca's engine room if the bigger signings go through.

Sticking with engine room outgoings, Barcelona submitted a fresh offer for Rodri, who is understood to want a move to the Catalan club, and City's position on any sale is centred on receiving a fee that makes the transaction worthwhile given the one-year contract situation.

Should moves for Fernandez and Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi not come off, City have apparently identified a surprise cut-price alternative, in the shape of Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister.

City face Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday, with Jack Grealish among those listed in the injury update alongside Rodri, whose surgery recovery timeline remains on track.