Man United vs. AC Milan: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season clash

Manchester United will round off their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a friendly against AC Milan on Saturday.

The Red Devils are building towards the start of the new Premier League season, with Michael Carrick's side opening their campaign against Hull City on August 22.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Man United vs. AC Milan kick off?

The pre-season match will kick off at 3.45pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Man United vs. AC Milan being played?

The pre-season contest between Man United and AC Milan is being played at Wroclaw Stadium in Poland.

Wroclaw Stadium, which was originally built for Euro 2012, is the home of Polish top-flight outfit Slask Wroclaw.

How to watch Man United vs. AC Milan in the UK

TV channels

The pre-season clash will be available to watch live on MUTV.

The club's official television channel can be purchased for £29.99 per year.

Via Sky, MUTV can be added to an existing subscription for £7 a month.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via the official Man United App.

MUTV is also available on Xbox, Amazon Fire, Android TV and AppleTV.

Highlights

Highlights of the pre-season match will be available on MUTV.

Man United's X account will also post any goals scored by the Red Devils.

What is at stake for Man United and AC Milan?

Man United won the Boyle Sports Cup with a penalty-shootout success over Leeds United last time out, and it has been a successful pre-season for the Red Devils.

Carrick's side will now conclude their preparations for the new campaign against AC Milan before turning their attention to their Premier League opener against Hull on August 22.

This match will provide a Man United reunion for AC Milan head coach Ruben Amorim, who was in charge of the Red Devils between November 2024 and January 2026.

Amorim only won 24 of his 63 matches in charge of the Red Devils, and his Italian team will enter this match off the back of a 3-0 loss to Chelsea in a pre-season friendly.

AC Milan's pre-season will also conclude after this match, with their 2026-27 Serie A campaign starting against Torino on August 23.

> Our full preview of Man United vs. AC Milan can be viewed here