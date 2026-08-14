Transfer news and rumours today: Leeds 'pursuing' defender, Fikayo Tomori future, Everton's Daniel Munoz update

Leeds United are pursuing a move for Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Nico Elvedi, the newest report has claimed.

The Premier League season will begin in seven days, and Leeds will start their campaign against Nottingham Forest in eight days.

Daniel Farke's side have not been the busiest of teams this summer, but they have made sensible additions in attack, in goal and in defence.

Defender Tarik Muharemovic is expected to lead the club's backline next term, though they may need more additions in that area of the pitch before the end of the transfer window.

Sky Sports News report that Gladbach centre-back Elvedi is being actively pursued by Leeds, and the 29-year-old is keen on a move to the Premier League.

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AC Milan have transfer listed defender Fikayo Tomori following talks between manager Ruben Amorim and the club's chairman, the latest report has revealed.

Serie A is set to start on August 22, and Milan will hope they can beat rivals Inter Milan to claim their second league crown in 16 seasons.

However, while new head coach Amorim is in place, the team's squad could still change significantly before the end of the summer transfer window.

The likes of Rafael Leao have been consistently been linked with an exit, but so has centre-back Tomori, who will be a free agent in 2027.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that Tomori has been listed for an exit by Amorim, who held talks with chairman Gerry Cardinale.

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Everton are reported to have decided to step up their pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz.

The Toffees have endured a mixed pre-season campaign, though they did manage to beat Newcastle United 3-1 on Wednesday.

Boss David Moyes will be expected to push towards the top half of the table, but there are concerns about the strength of his squad.

Veteran right-back Seamus Coleman is yet to truly be replaced, and while there has been interest in Palace wing-back Munoz, no bid has been lodged.

A new report from Football Insider has stated that Everton are now looking to increase their efforts to sign the Colombian international ahead of the September 1 deadline.