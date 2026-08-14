Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham back in training but facing unprecedented competition

The Valdebebas training ground has welcomed several 'reinforcements' this week. Following Kylian Mbappe, Marc Cucurella and Ibrahima Konate, Jude Bellingham was the latest to arrive, last Wednesday.

The Englishman, 'really excited to see what Jose Mourinho is like', as he told Real Madrid TV, finds himself in a situation that has never occurred since his arrival in 2023.

The player will need to regain his fitness after more than three weeks of holiday, while the Portuguese manager has had more time to test other options in the attacking midfield role.

'I feel like I already have a relationship with him, and it's a dream for me to work with a manager like Mourinho,' Bellingham said.

The 'Special One' has been implementing a 4-2-3-1 system in pre-season and looks set to stick with it. The Englishman would occupy the more advanced role, playing as the number 10 behind Kylian Mbappe, with plenty of freedom to make runs into the box off the Frenchman's movement and become the goal-scoring threat he was in his first season in Spain, under Carlo Ancelotti.

For 2026-27, however, he will face competition from two names carrying very different weight: an experienced signing and a young talent on the rise during pre-season friendlies.

Real Madrid: Bellingham expected to start but Guler threaten his spot

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Of course, Bellingham remains, even out of shape, the first choice to play as the most advanced midfielder, given his technical ability and decisive impact.

He is the third most important player at the Merengues, behind only Vinicius Junior and Mbappe. The issue is that he cannot afford to become comfortable in his role or assume everything is guaranteed.

That is because competition is fierce. Arda Guler has featured consistently in Real Madrid's preparations for 2026-27. Having exited the World Cup early with Turkey, he had time to report for pre-season upon Mourinho's arrival and was rewarded for it: starting as the number 10 in every pre-season match.

He provided an assist in the 4-1 win over Leganes and delivered an outstanding performance against Ferencvaros, dictating the tempo in midfield with more than 90 actions on the ball, one big chance created and four key passes.

At the end of last month, Spanish outlet Marca reported on Mourinho's admiration for what Guler has shown, both technically and mentally.

The Portuguese manager, a former Fenerbahce coach, where the midfielder came through the academy, has long been an admirer of his. 'He shows enormous personality,' he said, back in 2024, to Turkish outlet HT Spor.

Real Madrid: Bernardo Silva could also play as the number 10

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Beyond the Turk, Real Madrid could also field Bernardo Silva as the number 10.

Signed for this season with the status of a guaranteed starter, regardless of position, whether as a deeper midfielder, an attacking midfielder or a right winger, the Portuguese brings a quality of passing and patience that had been lacking at the Merengues, and will also serve as a leader in a dressing room in need of fresh voices.

In theory, he arrives more as a number eight, acting as a link between Aurelien Tchouameni, the primary defensive midfielder, and Bellingham, as the number 10. But that would leave captain Fede Valverde on the bench, raising questions over exactly how the midfield will be structured. During pre-season, Mourinho has already used the former Manchester City man as a central attacking midfielder and highlighted his versatility.

'He's an incredible player who helps us build up play if he plays deeper, in a five or eight position [...] The 10 role is another one where Bernardo feels comfortable. He's a player who can play in three or four positions,' the Real Madrid manager said after the match with Ferencvaros.

There is even a scenario in which all three attacking midfielders could play together, with Bernardo as the deeper midfielder, Bellingham as the number 10 and Guler on the right wing, a position, however, expected to belong to Yan Diomande, with Valverde and Rodrygo, once he returns from injury, as other options.

Bellingham has always been undisputed in his role whenever fully fit physically. In the season beginning on 22 August for Real Madrid, with their LaLiga opener against Espanyol, he will face a context in which, should his performance dip, as happened during part of 2025-26, he could see his position come under threat.