Preview: Burnley vs West Ham United - prediction, team news, lineups

Burnley and West Ham United - two of the 2026-27 Championship title favourites - commence their second-tier campaign on Sunday.

Both of these clubs were relegated from the Premier League last season and have ambitions to make an immediate return.

Match preview

Although West Ham have sold the likes of Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville for astronomical fees, the Hammers are justifiably the favourites to lift the Championship trophy at the end of the season.

Keeping Jarrod Bowen at the London Stadium is their most important piece of business of the summer, but adding Joel Veltman and Manor Solomon to Nuno Espirito Santo's squad helps bring the necessary quality and experience that could get West Ham over the line.

More signings will inevitably follow, as well as some big-earners go out the exit door, but last weekend's 3-1 victory over Portsmouth in the EFL Cup first round suggests that the Hammers are prepared for the new season.

Nuno will also be encouraged that West Ham came through five pre-season games without suffering defeat, a period which included a 5-0 win at Stevenage and goalless draw with Rangers.

West Ham now begin the campaign with what may prove to be their toughest away fixture of the season, and returning to the capital with three points would be a major statement of intent.

© Imago

As for Burnley, new head coach Nicky Hayen has only been in charge for five weeks, giving him a restricted amount of time to get Burnley up to speed.

Last weekend's 1-1 draw with Notts County will not fill the club's fans with total optimism, yet they still reached the EFL Cup second round on penalties.

Some key players have departed Turf Moor during the summer transfer window, including Maxime Esteve to RB Leipzig and Jaidon Anthony to Brentford.

Nevertheless, as well as signing unknown quantities Ugo Raghouber and Lluc Castell from Lille and Espanyol respectively, more fresh faces will arrive through the door over the coming weeks.

Burnley failed to win a single pre-season fixture, although they did earn a draw with Espanyol and only lose by one-goal margins to the likes of Ajax and Torino.

Burnley form (all competitions):

West Ham United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Barring any fresh injury issues, Burnley could line up with the team that started against Notts County.

However, Josh Laurent is an alternative to new signing Raghouber in midfield, while Zeki Amdouni could get the nod over Aaron Ramsey in the final third if Hayen wishes to show more ambition.

Amid speculation over his future, West Ham defender El Hadji Malick Diouf may remain on the substitutes' bench for this game.

Veltman could also be kept in reserve, while Solomon is expected to be named among the replacements at best after his recent arrival from Tottenham Hotspur.

New arrival Keiber Lamadrid is expected to miss out with a minor injury issue.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Weiss; Walker, Worrell, Humphreys; Sonne, Mejbri, Raghouber, Bruun Larsen; Edwards, Ramsey; Flemming

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Scarles; Alvarez, Orford; Bowen, Kante, Pablo; Castellanos

We say: Burnley 1-1 West Ham United

Although West Ham indicated that they were better prepared for the new campaign than Burnley last weekend, Burnley have shown in the past that they can be a formidable outfit at Turf Moor in the Championship.

With that in mind, we are predicted a low-scoring draw that would arguably suit both clubs.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.