Tottenham transfer news live: Cody Gakpo update, Djed Spence exit, latest done deals today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Tottenham Hotspur transfer news blog on Friday, August 14!

Fans will soon flock to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to watch Roberto De Zerbi's men in action against Hoffenheim, but an England World Cup hero will not be among the players greeting expectant supporters.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Tottenham done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Tottenham transfer headlines

Tottenham transfer news today: What's happening on August 14?

Spurs' interest in Cody Gakpo has prompted fresh concern at Anfield, with Liverpool now actively weighing the consequences of losing the Dutch forward to a Premier League rival while still awaiting the arrival of a Mohamed Salah replacement, making the prospect of any deal deeply uncomfortable from the Reds' perspective.

Liverpool's unwillingness to facilitate a domestic sale was made clear earlier in the window, with any such agreement requiring what has been described as an extraordinary financial offer, which Spurs are said to be weighing against the Savinho and other attacking priorities still unresolved.

The Djed Spence exit to Inter Milan remains on course following the verbal agreement between the two clubs at around £26.9m, and the right-back was filmed arriving in Italy late on Thursday evening to formalise his switch.

The Cristian Romero saga has continued to develop, with Atletico Madrid reported to have reached an internal agreement on the terms of a cut-price deal that would bring the Argentina international to the Metropolitano, finally providing a resolution to a story that has run throughout the entire summer.

The Savinho deal from Manchester City remains in advanced stages but unconfirmed, adding to the pressure on De Zerbi to close out his attacking additions before the season opener against Brentford on August 22.