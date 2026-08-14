Tottenham transfer news: Spurs given green light to sign £52m forward - but only on one condition

Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as the frontrunners for AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun this summer.

The United States international is reportedly keen on a Premier League return, with Spurs having already made enquiries over a potential deal.

However, Roberto De Zerbi's side must first make room for the £52m-rated forward by moving on either Richarlison or Dominic Solanke.

Spurs leading Folarin Balogun race

© Iconsport / Paul Kitagaki Jr. / ZUMA Press Wire

Tottenham have laid the groundwork for a potential move for Balogun, with fresh reports indicating that they have made enquiries with the striker's representatives.

A deal could cost around €60 million (£52 million), with Monaco prepared to sanction his departure if their valuation is met.

Balogun enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, scoring 19 goals across all competitions before further enhancing his reputation with his performances for the United States at the 2026 World Cup.

The 25-year-old is also keen on returning to the Premier League, where he would qualify as a homegrown player.

It is also suggested that Balogun has already indicated a willingness to join Tottenham, although no formal offer has been made and discussions remain at an early stage.

Newcastle United, Galatasaray and clubs in Saudi Arabia are also interested, but Spurs currently appear to have established themselves as the leading contenders.

There is one significant condition, however. Tottenham need to sell either Richarlison or Solanke before they can seriously pursue Balogun.

Is Folarin Balogun an upgrade on Richarlison or Dominic Solanke?

© Imago

The short answer is yes.

Balogun would give De Zerbi a more natural focal point and, at 25, still has plenty of room to improve.

Richarlison's future remains uncertain, while Solanke has not quite delivered the consistent goalscoring output Spurs would have wanted. Balogun's 19 goals last season suggest he could provide the ruthless edge Tottenham have been missing from their leading striker.

His pace, movement and ability to attack space would also complement De Zerbi's possession-based approach, while his time at Arsenal means he would not need to adapt to English football.

The key is making the finances work. If Spurs can move on Richarlison or Solanke and reinvest that money in Balogun, a £52 million deal could represent a significant upgrade in the No.9 position.