Fulham transfer news: after Jacquet to Liverpool, Rennes 'edging closer' to another big-money move for a centre-back

Rennes could pocket a jackpot worth more than £85m from their centre-backs this summer. Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal is currently edging closer to a move to Fulham.

A week ago, Rennes received and rejected a £19.6m bid from Fulham for Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal. The French club had no intention of parting with their 20-year-old centre-back this transfer window.

Ouest-France reported that Rennes' plan was to pair the Morocco international with summer signing Charlie Cresswell.

As a result, the deal appeared to be dead in the water, but that did not account for the Cottagers' determination. Foot Mercato has since reported that the English club are preparing a new offer to sign Ait Boudlal in an attempt to change Rennes' mind.

Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal wants to leave Rennes for Fulham

© Imago / Matthieu Mirville/ ZUMA Press Wire

The outlet, which did not specify the value of this new proposal, added that the Rennes defender is particularly keen on the idea of joining the best league in the world.

That is likely encouraging Fulham to act and increase their offer. The Fulham Transfer account on X has revealed that this proposal from the London club has already landed on the desk of the Ligue 1 side.

It is currently being assessed, with Rennes valuing their prized asset at around £30m. The same source states that this offer is closing in on the French club's demands.

The ball is now in Rennes' court, with Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal having already informed the club that he will not sign a new contract in Brittany.

Rennes want £30m for Ait Boudlal in another big-money centre-back sale

© Imago / APL

As a result, a transfer for the Moroccan, who is under contract until June 2028, is becoming increasingly likely, with this window representing almost the last chance for Rennes to sell their prized asset for a premium fee.

Should the 20-year-old join Fulham for £30m, Rennes could pocket a genuine jackpot from their centre-backs this summer. Indeed, Jeremy Jacquet has already joined Liverpool for £60m, including bonuses.