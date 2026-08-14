Chelsea lineup vs. Real Sociedad: Predicted XI for pre-season clash including Morgan Rogers, Enzo Fernandez decisions

Xabi Alonso faces a major selection decision regarding Chelsea record signing Morgan Rogers ahead of Saturday's pre-season encounter with Real Sociedad, but the Spanish manager is ultimately expected to ease the forward into action.

Alonso has this week welcomed back a host of international stars who went deep into the World Cup, including club captain Reece James, Manchester City-linked Enzo Fernandez and the aforementioned Rogers.

New addition Maxence Lacroix and Malo Gusto, the latter of whom faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, have also returned to the fold to bolster the defensive ranks.

Although the manager could be tempted to play one of these key figures from the off, spots on the bench are much more likely for the returning internationals and latest defensive signing Pep Chavarria.

Nevertheless, expectant supporters ought to see Rogers step onto the pitch in blue for the very first time as a second-half substitute.

In terms of the starting XI, starts are highly likely for Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to provide a strong spine for the hosts.

Further back, Levi Colwill is poised to start in the heart of the defence alongside Wesley Fofana after sitting out the Blues' last two matches on tour.

On the injury front, Aaron Anselmino went off in the opening half against JDT, making him a significant doubt for this weekend, while Jordan Henderson and Emmanuel Emegha remain touch-and-go for the clash.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Palestra, Fofana, Colwill, Hato; Caicedo, Lavia; Estevao, Palmer, Gittens; Joao Pedro