Preview: Brentford vs Eintracht Frankfurt - prediction, team news, lineups

Hoping to end their pre-season on a high note, Brentford will welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the Gtech Community Stadium for a friendly on Saturday.

The Bees are looking to build on their win last time out, while Die Adler are aiming to finish off an unbeaten summer.

Match preview

Keith Andrews's Brentford narrowly missed out on European football in 2025-26, finishing behind eighth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion on goal-difference, and just one point shy of seventh-placed Sunderland.

As part of the boss' plans to go one step further next term, the Bees have played a truncated pre-season friendly schedule, with this weekend's clash their second of the summer so far, outside of behind-closed-doors wins over AFC Wimbledon (3-2) and Wycombe Wanderers (4-1) in mid-July and early August respectively..

Last time out, Andrews's side beat Ligue 1 Rennes 4-2 on the road, taking a two-goal lead in the first half thanks to efforts from Igor Thiago and Ethan Pinnock, before Dango Ouattara and Callum Wilson sured up their position after the interval.

Saturday's friendly will be Brentford's final one before their Premier League opener against Tottenham Hotspur on August 22, and victory against another high-quality opponent would bolster the Londoners' confidence.

To that end, fans of the hosts will take heart from the fact that their team have only lost twice on home turf in 2026, though the Bees were only able to win two of their 10 matches at the Gtech during that stretch.

© Iconsport / Miguel Lemos/ZUMA Press Wire

Meanwhile, Frankfurt endured a tumultuous 2025-26 campaign, parting ways with former manager Dino Toppmoller in January as well as his replacement Albert Riera in May.

Adi Hutter - who held the reins in the Die Adler dugout between 2018 and 2021 - is the man that has been brought in to stabilise the club, and he has made a strong start towards that goal.

The 56-year-old kicked off his second spell in charge with a 7-1 demolition of fifth-tier FC Giessen on July 18, before guiding his team to a 3-0 triumph over Turkish side Trabzonspor eight days later.

Most recently, Frankfurt followed up their 2-0 victory over Hull City - who are newly-promoted to the Premier League - with a 5-1 thrashing of FSV Frankfurt, and the visitors will be expecting another strong performance on Saturday as they head into the game on the back of a five-match winning streak.

Another motivating factor for Die Adler is the fact that this weekend's showdown is their last friendly before they face SC St Tonis in the DFB-Pokal on August 21, and securing a sixth consecutive win prior to the season's competitive curtain-raiser would certainly boost excitement for the upcoming campaign.

Brentford friendlies form:

Eintracht Frankfurt friendlies form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Lucas Bronchart, Iconsport

Brentford are missing centre-backs Sepp van den Berg and Benjamin Frederick, with the latter sidelined due to a knee injury he suffered in November 2025.

In their absence, Andrews could opt for a centre-half pairing of Nathan Collins and Ethan Pinnock once again, with Aaron Hickey and Keane Lewis-Potter operating as full-backs.

Further forward, the versatile Fabio Carvalho is closing in on a return from a cruciate ligament injury, and even made the bench against Rennes, but this match will likely come too soon for him to be properly involved.

With that in mind, expect to see Igor Thiago start up top, supported by Dango Ouattara and Jaydon Anthony, while Mathias Jensen lines up in the number 10 role.

As for Frankfurt, they are without right-back Timothy Chandler due to a hamstring injury, though Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab should be on hand to feature as the right-sided wing-back.

Elsewhere, Raphael Onyedika looks set to start at the base of the visitors' midfield, behind Mario Gotze and Can Uzun.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Hickey, Collins, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter; Sangare, Janelt; Ouattara, Jensen, Anthony; Thiago

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Zetterer; Koch, Otavio, Kosugi; Onyedika; Echghouyab, Gotze, Uzun, Knauff; Ebnoutalib, Burkardt

We say: Brentford 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Brentford may have beaten Rennes last time out, but they were vulnerable defensively, and could stumble this weekend as a result.

Frankfurt did not have their best season in 2025-26, but they have won five of five games under Hutter so far, and will be expecting to avoid defeat at the very least on Saturday.

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