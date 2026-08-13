Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'hold talks' over prolific striker who attracted mammoth £111m bid

Arsenal have reportedly discussed Victor Osimhen's availability with Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The Nigeria international has racked up 59 goals in 74 competitive appearances since joining Galatasaray in 2024.

Osimhen is heading into his third season with the Turkish giants, although there appears to be some uncertainty about whether he will still be with the club by the end of the summer window.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has discussed Osimhen's situation as part of talks with Galatasaray over two separate deals.

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Arsenal discuss Osimhen availability

The two clubs have been in contact over Galatasaray's interest in Arsenal's attacking duo of Ethan Nwaneri and Gabriel Martinelli.

The report claims that Osimhen's availability has been brought up in those discussions, although it is unclear whether Berta or Galatasaray raised the subject.

Arsenal are said to be admirers of the former Napoli forward, although they have placed him below Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez on their priority list of striker targets.

Barcelona are also in the mix for Alvarez's signature, although it remains to be seen whether any club can convince Atletico to part ways with the Argentina international.

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Galatasaray reject £111m Osimhen bid

The Gunners will also face competition if they decide to seriously pursue a move for Osimhen, who is wanted by Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

As per journalist Florian Plettenburg, Al-Hilal tabled a verbal offer on Wednesday for the 27-year-old forward.

The proposal was worth a mammoth €130m (£111m), but Galatasaray turned it down and signalled their reluctance to discuss a sale.

The Turkish side are in a relatively strong negotiating position, with Osimhen under contract until the summer of 2029.