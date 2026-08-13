Preview: Kasimpasa vs Trabzonspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Kasimpasa host Trabzonspor at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu on Saturday in the opening round of the 2026-27 Turkish Super Lig season, with the visitors potentially handing Mohamed Salah his competitive debut in Turkish football.

The hosts are looking to build on last season's late escape from relegation, while the visitors begin the new campaign with genuine title ambitions after an impressive third-place finish and Turkish Cup triumph last term.

Match preview

Kasimpasa survived by the narrowest of margins last season, securing their Super Lig status with a dramatic 1-0 victory over eventual champions Galatasaray on the final day to finish just three points above the relegation zone.

Emre Belozoglu's side have offered plenty of encouragement during pre-season, though, going unbeaten across five warm-up matches, recording three wins and two draws.

That form should give Kasimpasa confidence heading into Saturday's opener, particularly with home advantage on their side, with their home performances contributing significantly to their survival last season.

The Istanbul club collected 21 of their 35 points at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu last season, although they will need to improve their overall home record if they are to avoid another relegation battle.

© Iconsport / Seskim Photo

Trabzonspor have traditionally enjoyed this fixture, remaining unbeaten in their last three visits to Kasimpasa, winning twice and drawing once.

The visitors also head into the new campaign with considerably greater expectations after finishing third last season and lifting the Turkish Cup following a 2-1 victory over Konyaspor in the final.

Paul Onuachu was central to that success, finishing joint-top scorer in the Super Lig with 22 goals, and the Nigerian is fit to feature after recovering from a knock suffered during pre-season.

However, all eyes will be on Salah, with the former Liverpool forward's arrival representing one of the biggest transfers in Turkish football history, and Fatih Tekke is expected to hand him a starting role immediately as Trabzonspor look to challenge for the title.

Kasimpasa form (club friendlies):

W

D

W

D

W

Trabzonspor form (club friendlies):

L

L

W

L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Kasimpasa have just one injury concern, with defender Kamil Corekci continuing his recovery from an Achilles tendon problem. Belozoglu otherwise has a fully fit squad available.

Yusuf Barasi is expected to lead the attack, with summer arrival Adrian Benedyczak likely to begin on the bench as he competes for the starting role.

Trabzonspor have received a major boost with Onuachu returning to full training, while Salah is available and expected to make his competitive debut.

Aral Simsir could also make his league debut following his move from Midtjylland, while Sidny Lopes Cabral and Noah Saviolo are pushing for their first appearances.

However, midfielder Tim Jabol-Folcarelli and defender Arseniy Batagov remain unavailable due to knee injuries.

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Gianniotis; Winck, Ilie, Arous, Frimpong; Demirbag, Baldursson; Diabate, Hajradinovic, Ben Ouanes; Barasi

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Nwaiwu, Savic, Lopes; Salah, Malinovskyi, Bouchouari, Simsir; Onuachu, Muci

We say: Kasimpasa 1-2 Trabzonspor

Kasimpasa's unbeaten pre-season and home advantage should make this a competitive opening fixture, but Trabzonspor have greater quality throughout their squad and have strengthened considerably over the summer.

Salah's arrival gives the visitors another elite attacking threat alongside Onuachu, and we expect that quality to make the difference in Istanbul.



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