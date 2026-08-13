Preview: Borussia Monchengladbach vs Aston Villa - prediction, team news, lineups

With the 2026-27 Premier League campaign fast approaching, Aston Villa will travel to face Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia Park on Saturday.

Die Fohlen are looking to continue their immense winning streak this weekend, while the Lions are hoping to bounce back from defeat in the Super Cup.

Match preview

Eugen Polanski's Gladbach finished 12 in the Bundesliga last term, but after winning all seven of their pre-season friendlies to date, they will be optimistic about their chances of pushing for European football this time around.

On Wednesday, Die Fohlen hammered SSVg Velbert 8-0, courtesy of braces from Robin Hack and Florian Neuhaus, as well as three goals in eight second-half minutes from Elias Fard, Shuto Machino and Fritz Fleck.

That victory may have been against a fifth-tier club, but it is notable that it followed a 4-1 thrashing of Hoffenheim, who only narrowly missed out on securing a Champions League spot in the German top flight in 2025-26.

Saturday's showdown with Villa will be Gladbach's final friendly before their DFB-Pokal clash against Schott Mainz on August 23, a game that will serve as their competitive campaign's curtain-raiser.

This weekend's match will also be the first home fixture for Polanski's side since the end of last season, and rounding off a flawless summer with another triumph would give the club a major psychological boost.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Meanwhile, Villa have enjoyed a resurgence under Unai Emery, and they will be keen to finish their pre-season preparations strongly ahead of a campaign that will see the Lions compete in the Champions League yet again.

The Villans' summer has been less than impressive overall, considering that they have lost three of their six friendlies so far.

It is important to highlight that each of those came when Emery's side were faced with UEFA-level opponents - 2-1 against Porto, a 4-2 loss to Real Sociedad and a 2-1 beating by Bayern Munich on August 7.

To make matters worse, the Lions lost talismanic forward Morgan Rogers to Chelsea earlier in the transfer window, as well as key midfielder Youri Tielemans to Manchester United, not to mention that fellow central star Amadou Onana was struck down by a cruciate ligament injury at World Cup 2026.

Villa were also beaten 2-1 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Super Cup final on Wednesday, leaving the club in need of a positive result before their Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 23.

Borussia Monchengladbach friendlies form:

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Aston Villa Club friendlies form:

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Aston Villa form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Cesare Purini / Insidefoto

Gladbach will be lighter in defence than ideal on Saturday, given that versatile left wing-back Jens Castrop has a shoulder injury, right-back Yukhym Konoplya is dealing with a knee injury, and centre-back Fabio Chiarodia is recovering from a thigh injury.

In their absence, Kevin Diks and Jan Leszczynski could start at the heart of Polanski's defence, flanked by full-backs Daiki Hashioka and Lukas Ullrich.

As for Villa, they are anticipating the return of right-winger Leon Bailey, who has been sidelined with a muscle injury, but this match may come too soon for the 29-year-old.

With that in mind, John McGinn should be on hand to start on the right - with George Hemmings on the left - supporting striker Tammy Abraham, who is likely to come in for 17-year-old Brian Madjo.

Elsewhere, summer signing Johan Manzambi is closing in on a comeback from a knee injury, though fellow midfielder Amadou Onana is set to miss the majority of 2026-27 after suffering a cruciate ligament injury at the World Cup.

In the meantime, Emery could start Boubacar Kamara and Joao Gomes behind the more attack-minded Emiliano Buendia on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Olschowsky; Hashioka, Diks, Leszczynski, Ullrich; Sander, Stoger; Honorat, Bolin, Hack; Lidberg

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Bizot; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Gomes; McGinn, Buendia, Hemmings; Abraham

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Aston Villa

Gladbach have been strong in pre-season, and they will be ready for the challenge of facing Villa following their impressive winning streak.

The visitors will be sure to put up a fight, but it remains to be seen whether they can muster the strength to perform at their best on the road after a difficult summer.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.