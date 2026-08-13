Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta learns response to 'fresh' Ezri Konsa proposal after Aston Villa turn down initial £30m

Arsenal are reported to have held fresh talks for Ezri Konsa, but their new proposal still falls short of Aston Villa's valuation of £60m.

The Gunners are busy preparing for their Community Shield clash against Manchester City on Sunday, which is seen by many as the curtain raiser for the 2026-27 season.

Mikel Arteta's side enter the new campaign as Premier League champions, but they are arguably understaffed due to injuries in the backline to William Saliba and Jurrien Timber.

The Londoners are thought to be seriously interested in signing Villa defender Konsa, who can play as both a centre-back and a right-back.

BBC Sport claim that Arsenal have indicated in fresh talks that they are prepared to improve upon their initial £30m proposal for Konsa, but even their new valuation falls short of Villa's asking price of £60m.

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Ezri Konsa to Arsenal: Major price concern for Mikel Arteta?

It is somewhat surprising that there is such a significant gap in valuation between Arsenal and Villa, though the Gunners would argue that the defender is 28 and should not command a premium fee.

However, their reluctance to meet the valuation continues a prior pattern that has seen the Londoners miss out on key players.

EZRI KONSA AT ASTON VILLA (2025-26) Matches: 34 Starts: 34 Accurate Passes per Game: 58.9 Clean Sheets: 8 Balls Recovered per Game: 3.2 Ground Duels Won (%): 73% Aerial Duels Won (%): 57%

Arteta's primary attacking target this summer was reportedly Morgan Rogers, and despite a number of media briefings that suggested the club were confident of closing a deal, the Englishman ultimately joined Chelsea.

Arsenal have appeared reluctant to pay significant fees for stars this summer, with the likes of Bradley Barcola and Julian Alvarez seemingly out of reach, and that will be concerning to fans as the September 1 deadline approaches.

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Does Ezri Konsa make Arsenal too old to compete in Premier League?

Konsa is arguably in his prime and would almost certainly make the Gunners stronger, but there are legitimate concerns about the age of their overall squad.

Nine of Arteta's players are 28 or older, while Martin Odegaard will join that contingent in December and Declan Rice will celebrate his 28th birthday in January.

Arsenal are likely to still be one of Europe's strongest teams next season, but it will be important for the club to sign younger talents in the coming transfer windows.