Preview: Burton Albion vs Stevenage - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to collect their maiden third-tier points of the 2026-27 season, Burton Albion and Stevenage clash at Pirelli Stadium on Saturday afternoon during the opening weekend of League One.

The Brewers were denied a spot in the second round of the EFL Cup by a late comeback last weekend in the East Midlands, whilst Boro picked up a dramatic last-minute success on the road in the same competition.

Match preview

After dropping out of the Championship with a 23rd-placed finish in 2017-18, Burton Albion are gearing up for their ninth straight campaign in the third tier of English football, where they have threatened to fall out of in recent times.

However, the Brewers concluded the 2025-26 term with an impressive six-game unbeaten run (W1 D5) to secure their safety in League One, ending up in 17th spot, five points ahead of the dreaded relegation zone.

Gary Bowyer's side commenced their competitive action for this season at the Pirelli Stadium last Saturday afternoon, when a first-half strike from youngster Zac Scutt could not prevent an EFL Cup exit at the hands of Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

Last tasting defeat on home soil in League One against Reading on March 17, Burton kick-start their third-tier season this weekend, aiming to avoid back-to-back competitive defeats for the first time since January.

Provider of 20 goal contributions last season in the East Midlands, star striker Jake Beesley has jumped ship for promotion contenders Bradford City, leaving the Brewers short of a reliable goal source.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking of trustworthy attacking threats at this level, Stevenage new man Josh Magennis started his Boro career in perfect fashion last weekend, netting in the 95th minute to send his side through to the next round of the EFL Cup at the expense of Wycombe Wanderers.

The Northern Ireland international arrived perfectly with a header at the home of the Chairboys last time out, with the 35-year-old having the potential to form an excellent forward partnership with Jamie Reid this season.

Barely laying a glove on and losing to Stockport County in the League One playoff semi-finals in May, Alex Revell's side are aiming to finally secure promotion to the Championship in their 50th anniversary campaign.

To seriously realise those dreams and contend for automatic promotion, Stevenage must address their worrying away form, with Saturday's visitors winning just seven of their 23 third-tier matches on the road (D5 L11) in 2025-26.

A positive omen for the Boro ahead of this Saturday's curtain-raiser, the home side has failed to win any of the past eight league meetings between the sides, with Stevenage beating Burton at the Pirelli Stadium back in March.

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

L

Stevenage form (all competitions):

W

Team News

© Imago / News Images

After finding the net against second-tier Blackburn last weekend, youngster Scutt has a chance of making the League One XI for Burton.

At the other end of the pitch, Corey Addai is now the first-choice goalkeeper at the Pirelli following two seasons at Stockport.

A key provider from midfield last season as the hosts avoided the drop, Kyran Lofthouse crucially remains at the club this term.

Despite being replaced by the eventual match-winner at Wycombe last time out, Stevenage talisman Reid should keep his spot this weekend.

Dan Kemp produced a man-of-the-match performance against the Chairboys and will be joined in midfield by Daniel Phillips and Louis Thompson once again.

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Addai; Sibbick, Delap, Tilt; Lofthouse, Evans, Krubally, Armer; Chauke, Dennis, Scutt

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; Wildin, Vancooten, Piergianni, Freestone; Thompson, Roberts, Phillips, Kemp, Patterson; Reid

We say: Burton Albion 1-2 Stevenage

Unbeaten in League One at the Pirelli since March, relegation favourites Burton will be hoping to keep that streak alive this weekend.

However, Stevenage possess the quality and strength in depth required to commence their league adventure with maximum points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.