Preview: Nashville SC vs Inter Miami - prediction, team news, lineups

With first place in the MLS Eastern Conference up for grabs, Nashville SC will host Inter Miami on Saturday at Geodis Park.

Both teams came away with a 2-2 draw in their last league fixture, putting the Boys in Gold two points clear of Miami in the overall table as the former earned a point against DC United and the latter were pegged back late on versus the Columbus Crew.

Match preview

While the Leagues Cup did not go as planned, Nashville SC can now focus on the MLS campaign, one that has seen them achieve tremendous success so far, as they lead the Supporters' Shield standings.

BJ Callaghan’s men are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches in this competition, moving above 300 regular-season goals scored all-time in their last league game.

As we have come to expect, their defence has been near impenetrable at times this year, conceding a league-low 14 goals with eight clean sheets in the competition so far.

Nashville are the only unbeaten side remaining at home in MLS this season, earning maximum points in eight of those nine matches played at Geodis Park.

Those last four victories were by a single goal, and this weekend they can win at least five in a row at home domestically for the first time since 2023 (six).

The Boys in Gold are unbeaten in three of their last four meetings against Miami across all competitions, eliminating them from the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 on away goals earlier this season.

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Retaining their MLS crown is now, first and foremost, on Inter Miami's agenda, as they seek to avoid suffering three successive defeats across all competitions on Saturday, after losing their final two Leagues Cup group outings.

For as good as Nashville are at home, the Herons have been just as good on the road, winning a league-high eight times.

Angel Guillermo Hoyos has yet to lose a competitive game outside of Nu Stadium since taking charge, with his side seeking a seventh straight away triumph domestically on Saturday.

On five occasions this year they have found the back of the net three or more times in an MLS away game, while scoring a league-high 45 goals overall.

Miami can maintain their 100% record versus Eastern Conference teams away from home this season, with that last such defeat occurring in September of 2025 at Charlotte FC (3-0).

The Herons will hope to claim a third successive regular season victory at Geodis Park as well, beating Nashville SC on the road last year, 5-2.

Nashville SC Major League Soccer form:

Nashville SC form (all competitions):

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

Inter Miami form (all competitions):

Team News

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Due to a hamstring strain, Nashville could be without Patrick Yazbek this weekend, while Alex Muyl should be available following a lower-body issue, and Cristian Espinoza is seeking a return after being an unused sub in midweek versus Monterrey.

Sam Surridge netted his 50th goal in the MLS regular season and playoffs for the club against DC, with Shak Mohammed also scoring on that occasion.

As for Miami, German Berterame is doubtful because of a nose injury, Tadeo Allende has a knee issue, and the reigning two-time league MVP Lionel Messi returned against Club Leon this week after missing their previous match to be with his family following his father’s passing.

Luis Suarez, who was suspended from the Leagues Cup, should be back on Saturday, hoping to extend his MLS scoring run to six matches, as he and Noah Allen netted in their draw versus the Crew.

Nashville SC possible starting lineup:

Schwake; Najar, Woledzi, Palacios, Lovitz; Acosta, Tagseth, Mohammed; Espinoza, Mukhtar, Surridge

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Rios Novo; Fray, Caicedo, Micael, Allen; Bright, Casemiro, De Paul; Messi, Suarez, Silvetti

We say: Nashville SC 1-1 Inter Miami

Both teams might be suffering from fatigue following the Leagues Cup, and we believe each of them are thinking long term, meaning the level of urgency will not be as ramped up as we expect for a first-place showdown on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.