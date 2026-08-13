Preview: FC Utrecht vs AZ Alkmaar - prediction, team news, lineups

The standout fixture of matchday two in the 2026-27 Eredivisie season sees Utrecht welcome AZ Alkmaar to Stadion Galgenwaard on Saturday evening.

After a 2-1 defeat in last week’s opener, the hosts will be aiming to bounce back against visitors hoping to make it three wins from three outings across all competitions this term.

Match preview

A run of four straight draws to end last season was hardly the ideal finish for AZ Alkmaar, whose disappointing run saw them drop out of Champions League contention and finish seventh, though they still secured Europa League football thanks to their KNVB Beker triumph.

Their cup success in April also set up an early shot at silverware in the Johan Cruyff Shield, where Leeroy Echteld’s side delivered a statement of intent with a 4-0 demolition of Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven at the Philips Stadion.

As a result, many expected De Kaasboeren’s league opener against ADO Den Haag to be a routine win, but they had to wait until after the hour mark to break the deadlock, eventually securing the win through goals from Ro-Zangelo Daal and Calvin Stengs.

AZ have won their opening two league matches in three of the last four seasons and, with momentum on their side, will be confident of edging past Utrecht. However, they are yet to to win an away league game in five attempts since February 2020.

With Saturday’s trip arguably their toughest test in the opening seven gameweeks, AZ could use a fast start in their bid to end a 17-year title drought.

© Iconsport / Pro Shots

For the first time since 2023, Utrecht kicked off a new league season on a losing note as they came away empty-handed from Sunday’s trip to face off against Groningen despite fashioning out more clear-cut opportunities.

That result was hardly a surprise after an underwhelming pre-season in which De Domstedelingen lost four of five friendlies, with their only win coming against newly promoted Cambuur.

Nonetheless, new manager Anthony Correia was encouraged by his side's display at Euroborg Stadium and will hope it translates into three points on his official home debut after succeeding Ron Jans last month.

With Utrecht’s first four matches coming against top-10 sides from 2024-25, they have an early opportunity to stake their claim for continental qualification, having narrowly missed out on a place in the Conference League qualifiers to Ajax in May.

Utrecht ended last season with six straight home wins, starting with a 2-0 victory over AZ in March. The hosts are also unbeaten in seven of the last eight meetings with the visitors, which should give them plenty of belief heading into this weekend.

FC Utrecht Eredivisie form:

AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie form:

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Orange Pictures

Miliano Jonathan remains sidelined for Utrecht with an ACL injury, alongside fellow long-term absentees Victor Jensen and Oualid Agougil, who are both out with knee problems.

Neville Nwankwo, Vasilios Barkas, and Matisse Didden all missed the defeat to Groningen due to illness, leaving their involvement this weekend in doubt.

Siebe Horemans was forced off with an injury last time out, which could see Guus Offerhaus come into the starting XI this weekend.

Since joining AZ in January, Jizz Hornkamp has endured an injury-hit spell and is still recovering from an ankle problem that limited him to just nine appearances in the second half of last season.

Denso Kasius is ruled out with a groin injury, while midfielders Jordy Clasie and Matej Sin are also unavailable for the visitors.

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Brouwer; Vesterlund, Offerhaus, Eerdhuijzen, Zagre; De Wit, Didden, Van Overeem; Alarcon, Min, Cathline

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Chavez, Schouten, Goes, Dijkstra; Koopmeiners, Kwakman; Daal, Smit, Weslley; Meerdink

We say: FC Utrecht 2-3 AZ Alkmaar

With this fixture producing 5-5 and 3-3 draws in recent years, meetings between Utrecht and AZ rarely disappoint in terms of entertainment, and Saturday’s clash should be no different.

That said, we are backing AZ to edge this encounter, leaving Correia still searching for his first win as Utrecht boss.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.