Preview: Rio Ave vs Porto - prediction, team news, lineups

Porto’s first away outing of the new Primeira Liga season sees them looking to build on last week’s opening victory when they travel to Estadio dos Arcos to take on Rio Ave in Saturday’s matchday two clash.

Francesco Farioli’s side kicked off their title defence with a controlled 2-0 win over Alverca last weekend, while the Vilacondenses suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Gil Vicente after spending the majority of the second half a man down.

Match preview

Porto made home advantage count on the opening weekend, with Andre Silva and Gabri Veiga both converting from the penalty spot to see off Alverca at Estadio do Dragao last Sunday, leaving Farioli’s side as one of just four teams to pick up maximum points on matchday one.

That result carries additional weight, especially considering the other two members of the traditional big three, Sporting Lisbon and Benfica, both dropped points in their respective openers, leaving the Dragons at the top of the Primeira Liga standings and giving them an early advantage in their title defence.

Porto ended a three-year wait for the Portuguese top-flight title last term relatively comfortably, lifting the silverware by a six-point margin over second-placed Sporting before adding the Super Cup with victory over Torreense prior to last weekend’s opening win against Alverca.

The mission for the Dragons now will be to secure back-to-back championships for the first time since their three-peat between 2010 and 2013, and that objective appears to be built around the defensive solidity they showed last season, when they kept a league-high 21 clean sheets.

Farioli’s men will also look to build on last term’s impressive record on the road, which saw Porto win 14 of their 17 Primeira Liga away matches (D1, L2), although their last such encounter ended in a 3-1 defeat to already relegated AVS.

© Imago / Avant Sports

After recording victories in four of their five pre-season matches (D1), Rio Ave would have fancied their chances of taking something from last weekend’s opener at Estadio Cidade de Barcelos, having avoided defeat in each of their previous four visits to the ground.

Indeed, it appeared that the Vilacondenses were going to steal a point from that encounter, only to be undone by an 87th-minute penalty after holding firm for more than 40 minutes following Andreas Ntoi’s dismissal, which ultimately turned the contest in Gil Vicente’s favour.

That resilience should offer encouragement for Sotiris Silaidopoulos, who is now into his second season at the helm after overseeing a rollercoaster campaign last term, when the team finished 12th in the Primeira Liga table.

While the Vilacondenses will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s setback, they face a daunting task against a Porto side who have won 16 of the last 21 competitive meetings between the sides (W1, D4), a record that does not bode well for a team with a poor home record last term.

Indeed, Rio Ave managed just three victories from their 17 league matches at Vila Conde in 2025-26, while only Tondela and AVS, both relegated sides, picked up fewer points on their own turf, leaving the Vilacondenses aware that a comfortable survival campaign hinges on improving that record, with Saturday’s encounter providing a major test.

Rio Ave Primeira Liga form:

L

Porto Primeira Liga form:

W

Porto form (all competitions):

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Porto’s victory over Alverca came at a cost, as Farioli now faces a decision over his attack after Andre Silva was withdrawn late on, with Deniz Gul waiting for his chance to start up front if the Portugal international is not risked.

Alberto Costa and Claudio Ramos are also doubtful, while Samu Aghehowa (knee), Oskar Pietuszewski (muscle) and Vasco Sousa (broken fibula) are all considered unavailable for Saturday’s trip north.

Pablo Rosario could be recalled to the starting lineup alongside Victor Froholdt in central midfield, with Alan Varela’s availability also uncertain following an injury sustained last time out.

Meanwhile, Rio Ave will be without Ntoi through suspension after his dismissal against Gil Vicente, with Jakub Brabec expected to deputise in central midfield to fill the void alongside Diogo Nascimento.

Brandon Aguilera (knee) remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from injury, while goalkeeper Cezary Miszta (back) is also unavailable, leaving Ennio van der Gouw to continue between the posts.

Silaidopoulos could otherwise stick with the same starting XI that impressed for large periods against Gil Vicente, with Jalen Blesa retaining his place as the focal point of the attack.

Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Van der Gouw; Liavas, Petrasso, Mancha, Abbey; Nascimento, Brabec; Galcik, Guilherme, Bezerra; Blesa

Porto possible starting lineup:

D Costa; M Fernandes, Bednarek, Kiwior, Sanusi; Froholdt, Rosario, Veiga; Gomes, D Gul, Pepe

We say: Rio Ave 0-2 Porto

Rio Ave showed admirable spirit in adversity last weekend, but facing Porto does not appear to be the ideal fixture in which to bounce back, considering their record in this encounter.

Porto have kept clean sheets in eight of their last 11 competitive meetings with the Vilacondenses, and we expect that record to continue here given their impressive defensive record, which appears to have carried over from last season, making a comfortable victory for the visitors a feasible outcome.

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