Preview: SBV Excelsior vs. PSV Eindhoven - prediction, team news, lineups

Winless against PSV Eindhoven since May 1985, SBV Excelsior welcome the defending Eredivisie champions to Stadion Woudestein, attempting to get the better of the heavyweights after 41 years.

That ambition appears feasible, considering PSV's ongoing defensive imbalance, as well as Excelsior's rich vein of form ahead of Saturday's gameweek two encounter in the Eredivisie.

Match preview

Excelsior may have ended the previous season just six points off the relegation play-off spot, but Ruben den Uil's men do not appear keen to be relegation battlers in 2026-27.

An opening weekend 4-0 hammering of promoted Cambuur extended the Kralingers' unbeaten streak to 11 across all competitions, seven of which have been victories.

The team's impressive form effectively began when they faced a fight to stay in the division in 2025-26, and the Paper Recycling Club have not looked back since claiming 11 points from 15 available at the season's denouement.

Entering this weekend on a six-match unbeaten Eredivisie run, winning four during that period, Den Uil's team must overturn a 41-year historical precedent to continue their commendable streak.

Excelsior have not beaten PSV in any game since May 1985 — a 2-0 success on home soil — while they enter this weekend on a 14-match losing run against the Eindhoven giants.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Nevertheless, there is a sense that Peter Bosz's men are there for the taking, after appearing increasingly vulnerable defensively during pre-season, highlighted by conceding two or more goals in three of their five matches, keeping one clean sheet in those tune-up games.

Indeed, the Farmers have not looked any less shaky in competitive football, having let in four in the 4-0 loss to AZ Alkmaar in the Johan Cruyff Shield, even if an eight-minute red card for Joey Veerman left them with an uphill challenge.

However, last week's 2-2 draw with Fortuna Sittard continued the Dutch giants' disappointing run, with Bosz's decision to experiment with a back three and deploy Ivan Perisic as a right wing-back backfiring spectacularly in the entertaining tie.

Boeren have never been one too keen on clean sheets — a feeling further underlined by the team's seven shutouts in 34 matches — and their all-or-nothing approach is unlikely to change under their manager.

However, the departure of Ismael Saibari — who contributed 23 goals in 2025-26 — has left the Peasants short of some attacking edge at the start of the ongoing campaign.

While Sven Mijnans arrives on the back of scoring 11 and assisting six for AZ in 2025-26, the attacking midfielder must adapt swiftly to new surroundings as PSV ultimately aim to claim their fourth consecutive Eredivisie title.

First, however, is a trip to a side they historically fare well against, but one that will back themselves to end four decades of hurt in Saturday's potentially thrilling encounter.

SBV Excelsior Eredivisie form:

PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie form:

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ANP

While Excelsior do not have any confirmed absentees, Kasey Bos's shoulder issue will be assessed before Saturday.

Noah Naujoks and Irakli Yegoian had blistering starts to the campaign against Cambuur — scoring a brace and contributing two goals (a goal and an assist), respectively — with the latter now notching four and setting up one in his last four appearances for the Kralingers.

David Garden heads into this weekend aiming to build on his impressive debut showing last time out, which saw the forward score before the break to improve to three goals in his last two appearances.

As for PSV, it will be interesting to see if Bosz persists with the approach that left his side defensively open or starts Sergino Dest at right-back after the right-back's return from suspension, while Veerman should also be back in midfield after his ban.

Regardless of which formation is played, Ricardo Pepi and Guus Til — who scored a combined 30 goals last term — and Perisic, who racked up 12 assists, will be pivotal to the Farmers' prospects this weekend.

The visitors are expected to be without the injured Jerdy Schouten (knee), while Couhaib Driouech's status is questionable due to a knock.

SBV Excelsior possible starting lineup:

Van Gassel; Martens, Meissen, Plug, Janssen; Hartjes, Van Vianen; Yegoian, Naujoks, De Regt; Garden

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Dest, Flamingo, Gasiorowski, Junior; Wanner, Veerman; Til, Mijnans, Perisic; Pepi

We say: SBV Excelsior 2-2 PSV Eindhoven

Veerman and Dest returning should restore some balance to PSV this weekend, but Bosz's men's unconvincing performances have continued into the season proper.

On the other hand, Excelsior have reeled off seven straight victories, and while they may not end 41 years of hurt by beating the visitors from Eindhoven, they are backed to end their 14-match losing run in this fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.