Preview: Inter Milan vs Real Betis - prediction, team news, lineups

Inter Milan's preparation for the new Serie A season continues on Saturday, when they face Spanish side Real Betis at Stadio Comunale San Nicola.

The Italian giants come into the weekend's clash having beaten Juventus 2-1 on Wednesday, while Real Betis drew 2-2 with Bournemouth on August 8.

Match preview

Inter's clash with their La Liga opponents will be their final friendly before they begin their 2026-27 Serie A title defence against Monza on August 22.

The Italian side's priority for the coming campaign in terms of transfers should be to reduce the age of their squad considering 10 of their players in 2025-26 were aged 30 or above, while 16 were at least 28.

Manager Cristian Chivu has been reinforced by the arrival of seven players this summer so far, and the club are thought to still be on the lookout for another midfield and defender.

Inter's performances in pre-season have been positive considering they are unbeaten in their four friendlies, emerging as victors three times, including when they won against Manchester City on penalties.

Nerazzurri only scored six goals in those matches, netting exactly one goal twice, and they conceded exactly one goal in each of their four friendly contests.

© Imago / Action Plus

Real Betis will be carefully planning for their opening La Liga game against Real Sociedad on August 21, and they will be in high spirits after an incredible 2025-26.

The Spanish side finished fifth in the top flight and secured their place in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, and they have also enjoyed an excellent pre-season.

El Glorioso have won five of their seven friendlies, losing just once, and they even managed to beat Premier League champions Arsenal 3-1 on August 5.

Real Betis scored at least three goals in three of those seven outings, and they managed to keep their opponents at bay on four occasions.

Saturday will be the third time that Manuel Pellegrini's side have encountered Inter, with their first meeting a 1-0 defeat in 2017 and their second meeting a 1-1 stalemate in 2022.

Inter Milan friendly form:

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D

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Real Betis friendly form:

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D

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

The impending loan of midfielder Davide Frattesi to Lazio could open the pathway for the addition of Curtis Jones, but since the Liverpool star has not yet joined, Aleksandar Stankovic may be joined by Nicolo Barella and Piotr Zielinski.

Elsewhere, expect to see centre-back Alessandro Bastoni joined by newcomer John Stones and veteran Benjamin Pavard in a three-man defence.

Strikers Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram have both returned to training, and they are likely to be given minutes together on the weekend.

Real Betis could look to use a similar starting XI to the one that drew with Bournemouth, so perhaps fans will see Nelson Deossa supported in attack by Antony, Alvaro Fidalgo and Jose Morante.

Midfielders Facundo Bernal and Marc Roca are candidates to start ahead of central defenders Diego Llorente and Valentin Gomez.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Provedel; Pavard, Stones, Bastoni; Henrique, Barella, Stankovic, Zielinski, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Gonzalez; Ortiz, Llorente, Gomez, Firpo; Bernal, Roca; Antony, Fidalgo, Morante; Deossa

We say: Inter Milan 3-2 Real Betis

Considering both teams have enjoyed positive pre-seasons, it would be surprising if the match was a straightforward affair for either.

Inter have been reinforced by the arrival of several key players, and those stars could ultimately be the difference makers on the weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.