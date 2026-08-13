Preview: Newcastle United vs Bayer Leverkusen - prediction, team news, lineups

Newcastle United will play their penultimate friendly before the start of the Premier League season on Saturday, when they face Bayer Leverkusen at St James' Park.

The Toon were beaten 3-1 by Everton in a friendly on Wednesday, whereas their Bundesliga opponents lost 2-1 against Nottingham Forest on the same day.

Match preview

Newcastle supporters should not necessarily be concerned by the result of their meeting with Everton, but the nature of their performance so close to the new campaign will be alarming.

The Toffees were leading 3-0 before Harvey Barnes responded with a consolation goal five minutes from time, and after the defeat, boss Matthias Jaissle admitted his side are not ready for their league opener against Liverpool on August 23.

Given the head coach's team have lost a number of key players, including Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes, the club must be active in the final weeks of the transfer window if they are to avoid being understaffed.

The Magpies have won two, lost two and drawn one of their five friendlies this summer, scoring eight goals while conceding on nine occasions.

Newcastle were triumphant in their final two matches at St James' Park in the 2025-26 season, but they did lose six, draw one and win just two of their prior nine games at the stadium.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Bayer Leverkusen endured a poor campaign in Germany, finishing sixth in the Bundesliga with 59 points, 10 fewer than in 2024-25 and 31 fewer than in 2023-24.

The club also cycled through two permanent managers in Erik ten Hag and Kasper Hjulmand, with the team now led by Carles Martinez.

Die Werkself will begin their 2026-27 season on August 22 in the DFB-Pokal against Wehen Wiesbaden, and their first league fixture will come against Elversberg on August 29.

Leverkusen's pre-season campaign has been outstanding in terms of results despite their loss to Forest considering they won their previous five friendlies, keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors have faced Newcastle on three separate occasions, with their most recent of meeting a 2-2 stalemate in the Champions League in December 2025, though the German side drew one and lost one of their prior two encounters with their English hosts.

Newcastle United friendly form:

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D

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Bayer Leverkusen friendly form:

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Team News

© Imago

Newcastle will almost certainly look to use newcomer Bazoumana Toure on the left side of attack, while Anthony Elanga should be fit enough to play on the opposite flank.

The Toon have lost both Sandro Tonali and Guimaraes from midfield, and while Aladji Bamba was signed from Monaco, Jaissle may have no other option but to pair him with Joelinton.

Lewis Hall is a doubt due to a knock, and if the left-back cannot recover in time for the weekend, then expect to see Dylan Charlton in the XI.

Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface started on the bench against Forest, and after his 2025-26 season was disrupted by injuries, it will be important for him to be given minutes.

Midfielder Aleix Garcia was also on the bench against Forest, and it would be surprising if he was not provided at least 45 minutes of action on Saturday.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Shahar, Thiaw, Botman, Charlton; Bamba, Joelinton; Elanga, Wissa, Toure; Osula

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Blaswich; Vazquez, Bade, Belocian, Gutierrez; Fernandez, Garcia; Poku, Maza, Terrier; Boniface

We say: Newcastle United 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Toon are in somewhat of a transition phase, and they will still be coming to terms with Jaissle's style of play.

There could be room for Leverkusen to exploit Newcastle's vulnerability, and despite playing at St James' Park, the Magpies may sink to yet another defeat.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.