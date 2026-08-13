Preview: Middlesbrough vs Lincoln City - prediction, team news, lineups

After falling at the final hurdle last season, Middlesbrough get back on the promotion-chasing horse with an intriguing battle against Championship newcomers Lincoln City on Saturday afternoon.

Boro secured EFL Cup progression with a narrow success over American-owned Wrexham last Friday night, whilst the Imps produced a shock result by conquering Derby County at Pride Park.

Match preview

Since suffering relegation from the Premier League in 2017, Middlesbrough have finished in the top half of the Championship in eight of the past nine seasons, with the Teesside giants knocking hard on the promotion door.

Kim Hellberg's side appeared set to join Coventry City in the division's top two last term before an almighty Riverside collapse, with Boro dropping home points to Oxford United, Leicester City and Portsmouth - largely down to poor chance conversion.

The headline signing of this summer's window to date, Will Lankshear has been signed permanently from Tottenham Hotspur to address some of Middlesbrough's attacking woes, and the young Englishman hit the ground running last time out.

The 21-year-old netted an eye-catching acrobatic effort to send Boro through to the second round of the EFL Cup by defeating second-tier rivals Wrexham, setting up a match at Doncaster Rovers later this month.

Before that midweek trip to Yorkshire, Hellberg's troops will be expecting to commence the Championship campaign with consecutive victories as they face Lincoln and crisis-hit Blackburn Rovers over the next week.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Over a decade of consistent growth has led little old Lincoln City to the Riverside this Saturday, with the Imps returning to the second tier for the first time in 65 years following their domination of League One in 2025-26.

Michael Skubala's side did their best Birmingham City 2024-25 impression and ran away with proceedings in the third tier, claiming over 100 points and placing 12 points ahead of second-placed Cardiff City.

The similarities with Chris Davies's men end there, though, as Lincoln are now the small fish in the Championship pond, tipped by many to suffer an immediate relegation back to the third tier.

With legendary head coach Skubala departing for Cardiff and taking star player Jack Moylan with him, Chris Cohen and Tom Shaw have been left to pick up the pieces as joint head coaches this season.

The majority of Lincoln's transfer business has been centred around young prospects who have the potential to shine and keep the club afloat this season, including Tottenham loanee Mason Melia and Aston Villa goalkeeper Joe Gauci.

Middlesbrough form (all competitions):

W

Lincoln City form (all competitions):

W

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Helping his side to keep a clean sheet on his competitive debut last weekend, Middlesbrough left-back Max Arfsten should earn his first taste of Championship action on Saturday.

The Hayden Hackney-shaped hole in the Boro midfield is likely to be filled by American Sebastian Berhalter, who was impressive in the victory over Wrexham.

Last season's top goalscorer Morgan Whittaker is set to operate off the right flank, allowing Lankshear to take a central role at the top of the pitch.

Both finding the net at Pride Park last time out, Ben House and Dom Jeffries should both start for Lincoln at the Riverside.

One of the few Imps players with extensive Championship experience, Adam Reach is likely to play at left-back for the visitors.

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Brittain, Ayling, Borges, Arfsten; Malanda, Whittaker, Berhalter, Castledine, Sarmiento; Lankshear

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Elerewe, Reach; Jeffries, McGrandles, Varfolomeev, House; Street, Draper

We say: Middlesbrough 3-1 Lincoln City

Middlesbrough will sense the opportunity for an opening-weekend success against a Lincoln side who play their first match at this level since 1961.

The Imps have supposedly highlighted a few ways to hurt the Boro backline this weekend, nevertheless, defeat remains likely for the visitors.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.