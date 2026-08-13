Preview: Fortuna Sittard vs Cambuur - prediction, team news, lineups

A week after their disappointing return to the Eredivisie, Cambuur travel to Fortuna Sittard on Saturday, aiming for a response at Fortuna Sittard Stadion.

The league returnees were hit for four by SBV Excelsior, and they travel to a Fortuna side buoyed by notching a late point away at defending champions PSV Eindhoven on matchday one.

Match preview

Staring a fifth consecutive loss to PSV in the face, substitute Edouard Michut levelled in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to snatch a 2-2 draw in Eindhoven for Danny Buijs's men.

The Sittard outfit had actually led 1-0 through Ole Romeny's 42nd-minute strike, only for the Peasants to overturn that deficit and appear destined for another triumph over FSC.

Although the draw does not end Fortuna's wait for success against the Dutch giants — they are winless against PSV since 1999 — the Sittard-based club undeniably carry some encouragement after last weekend's result.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Buijs approaches gameweek two's encounter, having ceded territory at Philips Stadion last time out.

Considering their run of six wins from the last 10 against Cambuur, the home support will expect another positive result over the top-flight returnees.

© Iconsport / Massimo Paolone/LaPresse

Indeed, the travelling fans may not be all that enthused by this weekend's trip to Sittard, aware of their team's undesirable four-match losing streak before gameweek two.

While they had scored in two of the previous three reverses, getting hit for four at home by Excelsior was a kick in the teeth for Johan Plat and his players, who found themselves 3-0 down before the break.

Needing a response to that 4-0 thrashing this weekend, SCC head to Fortuna Sittard Stadion, hoping to start better the second time around and to leave the foot of the table.

The team's lack of clean sheets, however, remains a worry: the Yellow-Blues have prevented just one side from scoring in their last 13 matches across all competitions, highlighting their defensive weakness.

That feeling is verified in the team's three clean sheets in 24 matches in 2026, a sequence that may well become three in 25 given the respective forms and the historical precedent of both sides facing off this weekend.

Fortuna Sittard Eredivisie form:

Cambuur Eredivisie form:

Team News

© Iconsport

Lequincio Zeefuik will be assessed after going off on the hour mark at PSV to be replaced by eventual goalscorer Michut.

Kristoffer Peterson was absent last week and is likely touch-and-go for Saturday, as is Ivan Marquez, but Sven Simons (hamstring) is expected to miss out.

Romeny scored a debut goal for FSC last time out, and the loanee attempts to find the net in three consecutive games across all competitions.

As for Cambuur, the onus is on Iwan Henstra and summer arrival Skye Vink to come up trumps for the away side, who lost Ichem Ferrah's 12 goals, Oscar Sjostrand's 10, Mark Diemers's and Jort van der Sande's nine and Remco Balk's seven league strikes over the summer.

Likely absent for the weekend are Daan Visser (knee) and Wiebe Kooistra, with the away side otherwise having a healthy squad for the second round of matches.

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Branderhorst; Wylin, Pinto, Van Ottelle, Hubner, Dahlhaus; Ihattaren, Brittijn, Oukili; Michut, Romeny

Cambuur possible starting lineup:

Jansen; Mulders, Baouf, Amofa, Jetten; Van de Pavert, Souren; Henstra, El Arguioui, Hamache; Vink

We say: Fortuna Sittard 2-0 Cambuur

Although Cambuur are desperate to make amends for their opening-day humiliation, their glaring defensive frailties suggest another punishing afternoon is on the cards.

Buijs's side will be brimming with belief after frustrating the defending champions in Eindhoven and should comfortably secure all three points at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.