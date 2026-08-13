Preview: Alverca vs Estrela Amadora - prediction, team news, lineups

Seeking their first point of the 2026-27 Primeira Liga campaign, Alverca welcome Estrela Amadora to Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca for matchday two action this Saturday.

The Ribatejo hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Porto in last weekend’s opener, while the Reboleira visitors kicked off their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Sporting Lisbon.

Match preview

Just like the previous season, when they returned to the Primeira Liga after more than two decades in the lower divisions, Alverca suffered defeat in their opening fixture, with last weekend’s loss to defending champions Porto ultimately coming down to a lack of discipline.

Both goals in that encounter came from penalties in the first half, while the Ribatejo outfit also failed to make the most of their opportunities despite registering 15 shots (five of them on target), six more than their opponents, and missing three big chances.

As a result, Alverca are without victory in their last four Primeira Liga matches, having closed out last season with a three-game winless run, although finishing 11th in the standings deserves plenty of credit for a side that had only gained promotion at the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

Appointed over the summer following the departure of former boss Castro, Sergio Ferreira can at least take encouragement from his side’s spirited display against Porto in his first competitive game in charge as he looks to guide them towards a response this weekend.

Fans of the Ribatejo club have reason to believe, having seen their team pick up two-thirds of last season’s overall tally of 39 points at home last season, and they will hope that record counts on Saturday in what is their first league game of the campaign on their own turf.

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Like the hosts, Estrela are also under new management, but Pepa’s first competitive game in charge ended on a happier note after his side battled back from two goals down to earn a point against Sporting late on.

In an encounter where the decisive moments came after the interval, the Tricolores fell behind to goals from Rodrigo Zalazar and Fotis Ioannidis, but Leandro Antonetti pulled one back in the 73rd minute before Rui Silva’s own goal in the 84th completed the comeback.

The result means Estrela are unbeaten in their last three league outings, having also closed out the previous campaign with draws in their final two matches to finish 15th and avoid the playoffs by virtue of a superior head-to-head record over 16th-placed Casa Pia.

However, not since their 4-0 victory over Casa Pia on March 20 have the Tricolores recorded a Primeira Liga win, leaving them without victory in their last eight such outings (D3, L5), a run they will be looking to end this weekend.

Although last season’s meetings with Alverca ended in draws on both occasions, Estrela are unbeaten in the last four encounters between the sides, with the two preceding those stalemates coming as far back as 2004-05, when the Reboleira club won 3-0 at home before securing a 1-0 victory away.

That said, Pepa will also be looking to improve the Tricolores’ record on their travels, having collected just 12 points from 17 league outings on the road last term, the second-fewest tally in the division, while they are winless in their last nine such matches (D3, L6).

Alverca Primeira Liga form:

L

Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga form:

D

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Alverca appeared to come through their league opener without any fresh fitness concerns, although Sabit Abdulai, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since January, remains unavailable.

Julian Martinez has also been out since March with a similar issue and is expected to miss this encounter as he continues his recovery.

On-loan striker Vivaldo Semedo failed to make much impact on his debut, leaving Ferreira with a decision to make in the number nine role, with fellow summer recruit Samy Jr. Merheg in contention for his first start after coming off the bench last weekend.

Antonetti is expected to spearhead Estrela’s attack once again after finding the net to inspire last weekend’s dramatic comeback, while Beni Souza is pushing for his first start with the club following his impact off the bench against Sporting.

The Tricolores have officially announced the signing of Spanish midfielder Joan Jordan, although it remains to be seen whether he will feature this weekend, while Issiar Drame recently departed by mutual agreement.

Alverca possible starting lineup:

Mendes; Baseya, Bojang, Meupiyou; Touaizi, Gui, Luccas, James; Chiquinho, Figueiredo; Semedo

Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Linck; Scholze, Schappo, Patrick, Soares; Doue, Serra; Marcus, Zvonarek, Stoica; Antonetti

We say: Alverca 1-1 Estrela Amadora

Facing the defending champions is not the easiest way to begin a league campaign, but Alverca will fancy their chances of bouncing back from that defeat when they return in front of their home crowd this weekend.

However, Estrela showed they are not a side that can easily be brushed aside, as highlighted by their display against Sporting, and we believe they have enough grit to take something away from Ribatejo, making a draw a feasible outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.