Liverpool transfer news: Major Cody Gakpo update on Tottenham 'interest' in £50m Andoni Iraola winger amid depth concern

Tottenham Hotspur have formally expressed their interest in Cody Gakpo to Liverpool, the newest report has claimed.

The Merseysiders will begin their Premier League campaign on August 23 against Newcastle United, though the makeup of their squad could change significantly.

Andoni Iraola is still on the lookout for a replacement for Mohamed Salah, but while incomings are likely, a number of players could still leave before transfer deadline day on September 1.

Spurs are thought to hold a serious interest in left-winger Gakpo, but there have been no official offers for the attacker.

Journalist Joost Blaauwhof has claimed that Tottenham have finally made a formal approach to Liverpool for Gakpo, who is valued by Transfermarkt at just over £50m.

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Cody Gakpo transfer news: Should Liverpool sell winger to Spurs?

Gakpo has been one of the most divisive figures in the Liverpool squad for some time, as while he is an excellent finisher in the penalty area, he is heavily reliant on service unlike other attackers at the club.

The Dutchman is not an expert dribbler, and though he can play as a striker, he has himself stated that he prefers to play from the left.

Given Liverpool are already in a transitional phase, replacing Gakpo now may be a relatively sensible idea, especially as the Reds will be boosted by the return of Hugo Ekitike at some point in 2026-27.

However, the Reds must be sure that Iraola has enough depth in their forward line if Gakpo leaves, and if Ekitike takes time to return to his previous level, an addition may be needed.

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Cody Gakpo replacement: Ibrahim Mbaye next after Bradley Barcola?

Liverpool were interested in Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain long before news of Tottenham's interest in Gakpo emerged, and he would likely have been sought regardless of the Dutchman's future.

However, various outlets have suggested that the Reds also hold an interest in PSG attacker Ibrahim Mbaye, though the youngster is only 18.

The teenager cannot be expected to immediately replace the output of Gakpo, but he has shown great promise in his fledgling career, and his ability to influence play across the final third may make him an incredible long-term signing.