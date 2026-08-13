Man United head coach Michael Carrick hails Marcus Rashford ahead of expected Red Devils return against AC Milan

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has said that Marcus Rashford 'can offer so much' to the Red Devils, having returned to the club this summer.

Barcelona turned down the chance to sign Rashford on a permanent basis despite the England international scoring 14 goals and registering 14 assists in 49 appearances while on loan at the Catalan club last term.

The 28-year-old's Man United career looked to be over when he fell out with former Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim in the latter stages of 2024.

Rashford has since spent time on loan at Aston Villa and Barcelona, but he is now back with Man United and set to be involved in Saturday's pre-season friendly with AC Milan.

Carrick has said that the forward can give the team "something a little bit different" in a strong suggestion that he will be staying this summer.

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Carrick drops major hint that Rashford will stay at Man United

“Marcus is our player and he’s part of the group like anybody else. He came in, he’s trained really well. I’ve known him a long time, like I’ve known some of the others a long time, so I don’t treat him any different to anybody else, but it’s been good to have him around the group again this week," The Athletic quotes Carrick as saying. "I’m really positive with that.”

When questioned directly on whether Rashford would be staying beyond the end of the summer transfer window, Carrick said: “He’s a very good player, Marcus, and if you’re going to have a career over 10 or 15 years, there’s going to be times when things go in a different direction.

"Alright, that happens. There are ups and downs, and that doesn’t judge you as a one-off of judgement. It’s what happens over time, and now we’re in a positive place as a group, and Marcus can offer us so much. He has done, and he can do again, so in that respect, it’s quite exciting.

“He gives us something a little bit different in the group.”

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Rashford is set to be involved vs. AC Milan on Saturday

Rashford has scored 138 goals and registered 79 assists in his 426 appearances for Man United in all competitions, while his contract with the club is due to run until June 2028.

The forward is highly unlikely to start Saturday's pre-season friendly with Milan but is expected to be involved off the bench against Amorim's team.

Rashford could then potentially be in a position to be included in the Man United squad for the team's opening match of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Hull City on August 22.