Man United head coach Michael Carrick sends clear transfer message to Red Devils chiefs

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has said that the club "want" and "need" to further boost their squad before this summer's transfer window closes for business.

The Red Devils have added Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Karl Darlow to their squad this summer, while youngsters in the shape of Tynan Thompson, Kit Margetson and Cristian Orozco have also been brought in.

However, it is understood that the club are keen to sign a left-back, another midfielder and a centre-forward before the September deadline.

Carrick has confirmed that Man United will look to be active in the final weeks of the market.

"We're delighted with the players we've brought in, first and foremost," Carrick told Sky Sports News. "We've improved the group. We've improved the squad in different ways. Balance, quality and the direction we want to go in.

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Carrick hopeful Man United will make more signings before end of summer transfer window

"So the players that we've brought in, I think we've done really good business and we've got some top, top, top players. So we're delighted with that. We always want to improve.

"We want more, we need more. We keep looking forward to how we can do that. So that never stops. We're conscious of that and we've got to keep pushing."

However, Carrick, in quotes reported by the Daily Mail, has also said that the Red Devils will not sign more players "for the sake of it".

"It can't be for the sake of it, but yeah, of course, we want to improve, we need to improve," Carrick said. "It's something that we're working towards, for sure.

"I think we've got a pretty good balance in all when you lay the squad out, but of course we would like more. We would like more, we need to keep pushing for more.

"There's one or two areas where we'd like to improve and we feel that there's the possibility to improve, but again, that needs to be something that we can do that makes us better and improves the group, whether that's quality or whether that's a little bit of depth.

"That's something we've got to manage. That's pretty obvious."

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When are Man United back in action?

Man United will conclude their pre-season against AC Milan on Saturday afternoon, before opening their 2025-26 Premier League campaign against Hull City on August 22.

The 20-time English champions won the Boyle Sports Cup on Wednesday night courtesy of a penalty-shootout win over fellow Premier League side Leeds United.