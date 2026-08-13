Preview: Catanzaro vs Sudtirol - prediction, team news, lineups

Having cruelly missed out on promotion last season, Catanzaro return to competitive action on Saturday, when they host Sudtirol in round one of the Coppa Italia.

The Giallorossi failed to progress from the Serie B playoffs, so they must soon kick off another second-tier campaign alongside their cup opponents.

Match preview

After finishing a distant fifth in the table last term, Catanzaro then fought their way through to a two-legged playoff final, only to fall agonisingly short of reaching Serie A.

The Giallorossi lost the first leg 2-0 but responded with the same result in Monza a few days later, yet their hosts gained promotion having finished higher in the regular season.

Head coach Alberto Aquilani subsequently took the step up to top-flight Sassuolo, so new boss Giorgio Gorgone will be tasked with going one step further next spring.

Following a few friendly wins over lower-tier opposition, Catanzaro must now welcome Sudtirol to Stadio Nicola Ceravolo, shortly before facing Vicenza in their Serie B opener.

Victory on Gorgone's competitive debut would see the Calabrian club meet either Ascoli or Genoa in round two of the Coppa Italia at the start of September.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

While Catanzaro have previously tasted the rarefied air of Serie A, Sudtirol have yet to reach the promised land throughout a mostly amateur history.

Indeed, the Tyrolean club are currently punching above their weight in Italy's second tier, staying put for four consecutive years after winning promotion from Serie C.

Last term, Sudtirol picked up four points from two league meetings with Catanzaro, drawing 1-1 on the road before winning 2-1 on home turf at the end of January.

Initially linked with Gorgone, they ultimately plumped for Davide Possanzini as Fabrizio Castori's successor earlier this summer, and his new team were unbeaten during pre-season.

Known as an advocate of Roberto De Zerbi-style football - having worked with the Tottenham Hotspur boss for seven years - it could be an eventful campaign under Possanzini, starting with Saturday's cup clash in Calabria.

Catanzaro pre-season form:

W

W

Sudtirol pre-season form:

D

W

W

Team News

Both under new management - and with one eye on their opening Serie B fixture - neither side's lineup is easily predictable.

Summer signings such as Antonio Candela and Simone Pafundi could start for Catanzaro, with club captain Pietro Iemmello and last term's top scorer Filippo Pittarello leading the hosts' front line.

Meanwhile, Sudtirol have acquired goalkeeper Alessandro Plizzari and wide man Bjarki Bjarkason from Venezia, and both should be involved this weekend.

Captain Daniele Casiraghi is set to run operations in central midfield; Emanuele Pecorino was last season's top scorer but has since returned to Juventus, so Silvio Merkaj may start up front.

Catanzaro possible starting lineup:

Pigliacelli; Ruggero, Antonini, Verrengia; Candela, Petriccione, Alesi, D'Alessandro; Pafundi; Iemmello, Pittarello

Sudtirol possible starting lineup:

Plizzari; Molina, Pietrangeli, Stabile, Veroli; Martini, Casiraghi; Bjarkason, Vasic, Zedadka; Merkaj

We say: Catanzaro 3-1 Sudtirol

The hosts have brought together an impressive attacking lineup, so after narrowly missing out on promotion in May they can make a fast start to the new season.

Having lost in the first round last year, Sudtirol will get no reward for their long journey south and are set for another early exit.

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