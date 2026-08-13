Preview: Udinese vs Calcio Padova - prediction, team news, lineups

Before their new league campaign kicks off next week, Udinese will return to competitive action on Saturday evening, when they host Padova in the Coppa Italia.

The winner of the sides' first-round tie will then meet either Venezia or Modena in round two.

Match preview

After beating Carrarese in their first fixture last term, Udinese then eliminated ambitious Serie B side Palermo from the Coppa Italia in September, before going down 2-0 to Juventus in the last 16.

So, the Bianconeri's last deep run remains their journey to the 2014 semi-finals, and they will aim to go further this season.

While fending off bids for several star players, Kosta Runjaic and co have already been busy this summer; after losing three of their first four friendlies, they beat both Nottingham Forest and Barcelona in curious circumstances.

A pair of 1-0 wins in 45-minute matches saw the hosts lift the Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup, with Nicolo Zaniolo being named 'Player of the Tournament'.

Now preparing for his third year in charge, Runjaic led Udinese to 10th place in Serie A last season, continuing their steady improvement under his management.

The Fruilani are set to start their latest league campaign at home to Como next week, but first they must avoid an upset in the cup.

© Imago

It may have been a while since Udinese progressed far, but Padova have lost in the Coppa Italia preliminary round four times within the past five years.

Though they made another early exit last season, the Biancoscudati then went on to finish 10th in Serie B, following their promotion back to Italy's second tier in 2025.

Interim coach Roberto Breda then stepped aside, and new boss Antonio Calabro will be tasked with trying to get Padova into the playoffs this term.

After starting pre-season with consecutive defeats, Calabro's side recently beat Cittadella 2-0 and drew 3-3 with Monza, with ex-Udinese striker Kevin Lasagna bagging a brace against the latter.

Those results could help swing momentum in their favour ahead of a tough cup tie in Udine and next week's league opener at newly relegated Pisa.

Udinese pre-season form: