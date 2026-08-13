Preview: Venezia vs Modena - prediction, team news, lineups

Before returning to Italy's top flight next week, Venezia will welcome Modena to Stadio Penzo on Saturday evening, when the pair clash in the Coppa Italia.

Both battling to advance past the first round, the winner will then visit either Udinese or Padova in round two.

Match preview

After feeling the familiar pain of relegation in 2025, Venezia earned a quick return to Italy's elite last season, pipping Frosinone to top spot in Serie B.

Immediately demoted after their last two promotions to Serie A, the Lagunari are aiming to avoid the same fate this term, having made some ambitious moves in the transfer market.

Giovanni Stroppa's side won their first three games in pre-season - including an impressive 3-0 victory over Galatasaray - but subsequently lost 4-3 to Saint Etienne and drew 2-2 with Brest.

Set to start their league campaign at home to Lecce next weekend, first they must return to competitive action in the cup.

Last year, Venezia were the sole Serie B team left in the Coppa Italia after two rounds, eliminating Mantova and regional rivals Hellas Verona to reach the last 16.

However, they were then knocked out by eventual winners Inter Milan, going down 5-1 to the Nerazzurri at San Siro.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

While Venezia's lone cup triumph dates back to 1941, Modena have never lifted the Coppa Italia, having spent most of their time in Italy's lower leagues.

With their past two attempts, the Emilian club have exited in the opening round, being eliminated on penalties by Napoli before losing 1-0 to Torino.

Four years after they finally returned to Serie B following bankruptcy, the Canarini finished sixth last season, then lost narrowly to Juve Stabia in the playoffs.

Now, new coach Daniele Galloppa is preparing for next week's league opener at Benevento, following three wins, one draw and one defeat during pre-season.

First, Modena must head to Stadio Penzo, where they won 2-0 in February, inflicting a rare home defeat on Venezia.

Venezia pre-season form:

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Modena pre-season form:

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Team News

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Busy rebuilding for a potential survival fight in Serie A, Venezia have made Nigeria striker Akor Adams their club record signing, while bringing in Redouane Halhal, Armel Bella-Kotchap and Matias Moreno to strengthen their defence.

All four could be involved this weekend, alongside Switzerland international Simon Sohm and Croatian midfielder Toma Basic, the latter of whom arrived from Lazio on a free transfer.

Marin Sverko and Andrea Adorante are both sidelined for the home side, while Modena midfielder Alessandro Sersanti recently suffered a serious injury.

New boss Galloppa has preferred a dynamic 3-4-2-1 formation during pre-season, often featuring ex-Venezia wing-back Francesco Zampano and last term's top scorer Ettore Gliozzi.

Daniel Tonoli and Gady Beyuku scored on their last trip to Venice earlier this year, and both may be selected to start on Saturday.

Venezia possible starting lineup:

Stankovic; Schingtienne, Bella-Kotchap, Halhal; Correia, Sohm, Busio, Basic, Haps; Yeboah, Adams

Modena possible starting lineup:

Pezzolato; Tonoli, Adorni, Nieling; Beyuku, Bianco, Santoro, Zampano; Bozhanaj, Caso; Gliozzi

We say: Venezia 2-1 Modena

Neither club has a great record in the cup, but Venezia must be strong favourites as they have home advantage and a much stronger squad.

Modena may have been one of just two visiting teams to win at the Penzo last term, but their hosts should prevail this time around.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.