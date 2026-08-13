Preview: Reading vs Luton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

Two sides that missed out on a League One playoff spot last season are set to meet at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.

Hosts Reading finished 12th last season, 12 points off the top six, while visitors Luton were just one point outside the playoffs.

Match preview

Reading's promotion bid fell apart towards the end of the 2025-26 campaign as they won just one of their last eight games.

However, the club has backed head coach Leam Richardson to earn promotion this season and the squad has been strengthened with the additions of Kyreece Lisbie, Udoka Godwin-Malife, Josh Stokes and Jacob Brown.

The Royals are hoping to make a few more signings before the transfer window slams shut and there are some concerns over their depth at the back and up front.

However, they picked up five wins in six pre-season friendlies and beat fellow League One side Bromley on penalties in the first round of the EFL Cup last weekend.

© Imago

Luton narrowly missed out on a top six spot last season and will be keen to mount another promotion bid this year under head coach Jack Wilshere.

The Hatters have strengthened their squad with the additions of George Johnston, Kasey Palmer, Harrison Ashby and Callum Marshall.

Luton also enjoyed an impressive pre-season, picking up four wins, one draw and one defeat, and kicked off the new campaign with a 3-0 victory over Gillingham in the EFL Cup.

Nahki Wells, Benny Benagr and Gideon Kodua all found the back of the net and Wilshere was delighted with his side's "relentless" display.

It is also worth noting that Luton have failed to beat Reading in their last four meetings across all competitions.

Reading form (all competitions):

Luton Town form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Reading could hand Jack Marriott a start up front after he was fit enough to feature off the bench against Bromley.

Haydon Roberts could also come in for Jeriel Dorsett at left-back, while Charlie Savage could replace Andy Rinomhota after impressing as a substitute last weekend.

Wells is expected to continue up front after scoring for Luton at the weekend, while fellow goalscorers Kodua and Benagr should start out wide.

Jayden Luker, Liam Walsh and Jordan Clark are expected to continue in midfield.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Godwin-Malife, O'Connor, Ward, Roberts; Wing, Savage; Lisbie, Stokes, Kyerewaa; Marriott

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Shea; Jones, Odoffin, Johnston, Naismith; Luker, Walsh, Clark; Kodua, Wells, Benagr

We say: Reading 2-1 Luton Town

Reading did the double over Luton last season and should be at full strength this weekend, which is why we are backing them to win.

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