Chelsea transfer news: Napoli 'increase' Benoit Badiashile offer, how have Blues reacted?

Chelsea are still reportedly yet to agree a deal with Napoli for Benoit Badiashile.

With the Frenchman not training with Xabi Alonso's new-look squad, it is clear that he will move on before the end of the summer transfer window.

Napoli have emerged as the clear favourites to secure a deal for the 25-year-old as they look to strengthen their central-defensive options.

However, despite their need to generate funds and reduce outgoings, Chelsea are seemingly prepared to play hardball over a fee.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Chelsea are still to reach a compromise with their counterparts at the Italian giants.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

What have Napoli offered for Chelsea's Badiashile?

The report alleges that Napoli have proposed a €3m (£2.56m) loan fee with a €20m (£17.09m) buy option.

Previously, it has been claimed that Chelsea are holding out for a figure in the region of £30m.

That is despite Badiashile making just 71 appearances across three-and-a-half seasons at Stamford Bridge.

For Chelsea to avoid making a loss from an amortisation perspective, they would need to recoup somewhere between £16m and £20m.

Badiashile still has four years remaining on his contract, something which reduces the need to rush into a permanent deal.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Will Badiashile eventually join Napoli?

When Badiashile has performed inconsistently and has a history with injuries, there should be an acceptance at Chelsea that offers of a substantial fee are unlikely to be forthcoming.

Therefore, BlueCo will realistically need to be prepared to compromise with Napoli, who need at least one new centre-back due to injuries to three of their current crop.

All parties will want a resolution as soon as possible. That might take a fresh offer from Napoli and Chelsea chiefs needing to soften their stance over an asking price.