Man City transfer news: Nottingham Forest-linked Tijjani Reijnders to make final decision as Saudi Arabia side 'advance talks'

Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders reportedly faces a dilemma over his future.

The Netherlands international contributed seven goals and eight assists from 50 appearances in his first season at the Etihad Stadium.

However, City have since signed Elliot Anderson in a club-record deal, and could potentially add Ayyoub Bouaddi and Enzo Fernandez to their ranks before the end of the summer transfer window.

With Nico Gonzalez and Mateo Kovacic also at the Premier League giants, the perception is that Reijnders may be the odd man out if the above business is conducted.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Reijnder has interest from two clubs.

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Reijnders left with Saudi Pro League dilemma

The report claims that Al Qadsiah are ready to sign the former AC Milan star in a €60m (£51.26m) deal.

As it stands, Reijnders is yet to decide whether he wants to move to the Saudi Pro League at this stage of his career.

Man City are seemingly prepared to do business with Al Qadsiah, but Nottingham Forest are lurking in the background.

Forest, who sold Anderson to Man City, are said to be interested in taking Reijnders to the City Ground.

At this point in time, it is unclear whether a lack of European football will influence the 28-year-old's decision.

© Iconsport / SUSA, NEXPHER/Vernon Yuen

Man City keen for quick resolution?

Man City are currently bracing themselves for the sale of Rodri, who has expressed a desire to join Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Man City have allegedly been set a deadline of Friday by Chelsea to meet their £120m asking price for Enzo Fernandez.

Therefore, selling Reijnders to the Saudi Pro League for over £50m could ultimately make or break whether Man City make a formal approach for the Argentina international.