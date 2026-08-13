Preview: Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls - prediction, team news, lineups

Atlanta United return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host an MLS match for the first time since early May when they take on the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

The Five Stripes boast a league-worst 12 points, losing 3-2 at the Philadelphia Union the last time out, while the Red Bulls are eighth in the Eastern Conference, defeating Orlando City by that same score at the beginning of August.

Match preview

Unlike his first time in charge, the second stint as Atlanta United head coach has been anything but glorious for Gerardo Martino.

The Argentine, who guided them to their only MLS Cup title to date in 2018, has already lost 12 games in 2026, five more than he incurred his first stint in charge eight years ago.

Another defeat this weekend would already equal this team's total from 2025 (13) and be one fewer than their most-ever in a single regular season in 2022 and 2024.

On Saturday, they can snap an eight-match winless run across all competitions and collect just their fourth domestic triumph of the year.

Two of their three league victories in 2026 took place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with the last one coming at home to CF Montreal in early May (3-1).

In 2026, they have lost three times in this competition when scoring the opening goal, resulting in nine points being dropped, currently the difference between 15th and 10th in the Eastern Conference.

© Imago / Di Sports Photo Agency

After their MLS record-long playoff run ended last year, Michael Bradley appears to be ready to get this team back in the postseason this time around.

Although they have collected two fewer points than they had after 18 matchdays in 2025, the former MLS Cup winner with Toronto has this team currently sitting five points above the playoff line.

New York have won two of their last three MLS games away from home and are unbeaten when scoring first on the road in the competition this year.

Bradley has a lot of work to do to improve this team’s defensive structure, with the Red Bulls conceding the most goals among MLS sides currently in a playoff position(39).

They could jump up to fifth in the East with a win and some help this weekend, while they would avoid suffering successive domestic defeats for the second time in 2026 should they collect maximum points.

At the same time, they can end a three-match regular season winless run on the road against Atlanta on Saturday, last beating the Five Stripes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in August of 2022 (2-1).

Atlanta United Major League Soccer form:

Atlanta United form (all competitions):

New York Red Bulls Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Due to a strain, Ajani Fortune is likely to miss this game for Atlanta, while Sergio Santos is dealing with a calf strain, Steven Alzate has a sore groin and Enea Mihaj will be suspended.

Miguel Almiron and Tristan Muyumba gave them a 2-0 lead against the Union, but it was not enough to earn them any points.

In New York, the Red Bulls' Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is doubtful because of a knee problem, as is AJ Marcucci, who continues to recover from a cruciate ligament tear.

Mijahir Jimenez made quite the impact in his first career MLS start, netting a brace against Orlando City, with captain Emil Forsberg also scoring in that outing.

Atlanta United possible starting lineup:

Hoyos; Edwards, Gregersen, Alonso, Baez; Reilly, Jacob, Muyumba; Miranchuk, Picault, Almiron

New York Red Bulls possible starting lineup:

Horvath; Nealis, Che, Bazan, Dos Santos; Berggren, Donkor, Forsberg; Cowell, Jimenez, Hall

We say: Atlanta United 2-2 New York Red Bulls

Neither side have the defensive discipline when needed to close out a game, which is why we expect to see an exciting draw this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.