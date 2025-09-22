Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Coppa Italia clash between Hellas Verona and Venezia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Hellas Verona and Venezia, two clubs from the Veneto region, compete in the second round of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi for a place in the last 16.

Verona are winless within 90 minutes this season, while Venezia’s drought in all competitions has lasted for nearly a month since beating Bari in Serie B in late August, and both sides aim to end their unwanted sequences to prepare for December’s tie with Inter Milan.

Match preview

Verona's bid to reach the third round of the domestic cup faces its next challenge when the Mastiffs host Venezia at the Bentegodi on Wednesday, aiming to break their streak of first or second-round exits.

The Mastini have been eliminated in the first two rounds over the past four seasons, following their fourth-round appearance in the 2020-21 season, when they lost to Cagliari 2-1 after advancing that far.

Since that defeat, there have been two first-round losses to Bari and Cesena, and second-round eliminations to Empoli and Bologna, a sequence the Gialloblu hope to end under Paolo Zanetti this season.

That goal appears uncertain given Verona’s failure to secure victory in 90 minutes against any opponent this season, with their first-round win over Audace Cerignola requiring penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Nevertheless, drawing 1-1 in the league with Juventus in Verona over the weekend may boost the Mastini's confidence against an opponent they generally perform well against.

Relegated to Serie B at the end of the previous season, Giovanni Stroppa has since taken charge of Venezia, though the Winged Lions are struggling in the second tier.

While the Lagunari defeated Mantova 4-0 in the opening round and followed that cup victory with a 2-1 win over Bari on August 24, the last month has been somewhat disheartening.

Winless in three second-tier matches, the Venezia boss oversaw two draws with Juve Stabia and Pescara before a 2-1 home loss to Cesena last time out, and now aims to end the club’s winless streak.

That ambition will require Venezia to break their winless run against Verona, whom they last defeated in a Serie C victory in February 2008.

Perhaps Stroppa's winning record against Zanetti, albeit from November 2019, will be enough for the Lagunari, who have not advanced past the competition's last 16 since the 2021-22 season, when Atalanta eliminated them.

Team News

While Nicolas Valentini (hamstring) and Fallou Cham are doubtful and will be assessed, Roberto Gagliardini (shoulder), Abdou Harroui (muscle), Daniel Fernando Mosquera Bonilla (appendectomy) and Tomas Suslov (knee) are likely to miss out.

Gift Orban scored the equaliser against the Old Lady, and the forward aims to score in consecutive matches midweek.

Despite the team's struggles in the league, Suat Serdar and Giovane have created seven and six chances, respectively, with both players fashioning two clear-cut opportunities each, and they aim to play decisive roles on Wednesday.

The visitors will assess Cheick Conde (ankle) and Saad El Haddad ahead of the second-round tie at the Bentegodi.

John Yeboah scored twice and assisted once in the 4-0 first-round victory over Mantova; however, the Ecuadorian has neither scored nor assisted since, and he hopes to end his three-match scoreless run for the Lagunari.

Hellas Verona possible starting lineup:

Montipo; Nunez, Nelsson, Frese; Belghali, Serdar, Akpa-Akpro, Bernede, Bradaric; Nascimento, Orban

Venezia possible starting lineup:

Plizzari; Schingtienne, Korac, Sverko; Hainaut, Doumbia, Lella, Busio, Bjarkason; Yeboah, Adorante

We say: Hellas Verona 2-1 Venezia

Wednesday’s match is difficult to predict because both teams struggle to win football matches: Verona have yet to claim a victory in 90 minutes, and Venezia have not won in a month.

Nevertheless, Verona have historically had the measure of the Winged Lions, and that precedent should count for something, so we back the Mastini to secure a narrow victory at the Bentegodi, thereby setting up a last-16 clash with Inter.

Anthony Brown

