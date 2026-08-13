Preview: Torino vs Carrarese - prediction, team news, lineups

After reaching the Coppa Italia quarter-finals last season, Torino return to competitive action on Saturday, when they host Carrarese in this year's first round.

Five-time winners of Italy's national cup - albeit, most recently in 1993 - Toro will be fancied to progress past Serie B opposition on home turf.

Match preview

Having eliminated Modena, Pisa and Roma to reach last term's Coppa Italia quarter-finals, Torino then lost 2-1 to eventual winners Inter Milan.

That run was a rare bright spot in an otherwise grim season, in which interim coach Roberto D'Aversa eventually turned things around and kept them safe from relegation.

On the final day, a Turin derby draw with Juventus tightened Toro's grip on 12th place, sealing mid-table security while costing their city rivals a chance of Champions League qualification.

However, finishing with the league's second-worst defensive record has left new boss Ignazio Abate with plenty of work to do during the summer.

After beating Burnley at the start of August, his team recently defeated third-tier Vado and Serie B side Avellino in their final pre-season friendlies, building some positive momentum.

Next up is the chance to book a home tie in round two of the Coppa, where Torino would play either Monza and Avellino if they win this weekend.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

While the Granata have previously lifted the trophy and occasionally progress to the latter stages, Carrarese rarely survive the first round.

After losing 3-1 to Cagliari in 2024, the Tuscan club were dumped out by Udinese this time last year, before going on to finish mid-table in Serie B.

Hailing from a town best known for producing legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, the Giallazzurri have been punching above their weight in recent seasons.

Since defying expectations to prevail in the Serie C playoffs two years ago, they have posted back-to-back 12th-place finishes in Italy's second tier.

Promotion-winning boss Antonio Calabro was recently succeeded by former Crawley Town coach Gabriele Cioffi, whose first competitive game will be a tough test in Turin.

Torino pre-season form:

W

W

L

W

W

Carrarese pre-season form:

L

W

Team News

© Imago

Although Abate will be more focused on next week's Serie A opener at home to his old club AC Milan, some of Torino's new signings could still start.

Former Ajax midfielder Kian Fitz-Jim may make his debut, alongside defensive duo Pietro Comuzzo and Eray Comert.

After impressing on loan at Juve Stabia last season, Italy Under-21s wing-back Alessio Cacciamani is also in contention.

Giovanni Simeone, Che Adams and Sandro Kulenovic are all vying to start up front; fellow striker Pietro Pellegri is still sidelined by injury.

Carrarese are also under new management, with Cioffi expected to deploy his favoured 3-5-2 formation this weekend.

Key defender Simone Zanon recently left for Pisa, but Juventus loanee Jonas Rouhi has extended his stay and could start on the visitors' left flank.

Fabio Abiuso should feature up front, with support from Fiorentina-owned teenager Tommaso Rubino.

Torino possible starting lineup:

Mascardi; Comuzzo, Comert, Ismajli; Pedersen, Oristanio, Fitz-Jim, Cacciamani; Vlasic; Adams, Kulenovic

Carrarese possible starting lineup:

Bleve; Ruggeri, Oliana, Imperiale; Guercio, Parlanti, Schiavi, Melegoni, Rouhi; Rubino, Abiuso

We say: Torino 2-0 Carrarese

Not only do Torino have home advantage and a more capable squad, but they are responding well to new manager Abate.

After making some smart signings and winning most of their pre-season fixtures, the Granata should stroll past Carrarese into round two.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.