Man United transfer news: Red Devils sell attacker for 'sizeable' fee

Peterborough United have completed the signing of Manchester United forward Ethan Williams.

The 20-year-old made the move to Man United from Rochdale in 2019, and he has represented the club's Under-18s and Under-21s since his arrival at Old Trafford.

Williams was on the scoresheet in Man United's 5-0 win over Rosenborg earlier this summer, but his departure from the 20-time English champions has now been confirmed.

Peterborough have called the transfer fee 'sizeable', and according to journalist Alex Crook, it is worth in excess of £750,000.

Meanwhile, Man United allegedly have a buyback clause in the deal, in addition to a 50% sell-on clause.

Williams leaves Man United for Peterborough

"Ethan is a player that will give us another option in the wide areas, he is quick, direct and will be a threat and I am looking forward to working with him," Peterborough head coach Luke Williams told the club's official website.

"He has already got first team experience at a few clubs and joins us after being away with Manchester United on their pre-season tour, so he is fit and ready to go."

Williams, meanwhile, said: "The identity of this club is clear, they like to work with younger players and when I heard of the interest, it was a move that I wanted to make. I have been out on-loan at a couple of clubs, have gained a lot of experience of men's football and felt it was the right time to leave United and sign for Peterborough.

"I have enjoyed my time at United and it's always tough to leave a place like that, but there comes a time in your career where you have to make tough decisions to develop yourself and Peterborough is renowned for helping younger players."

All the best to Ethan Williams, who has completed a move to League One side Peterborough United.



We wish him every success in his future career ❤️ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 13, 2026

Could Williams return to Man United?

Man United have allegedly included a buyback clause in the sale, suggesting that the club still feel that he could have a role to play at Old Trafford in the future.

The Red Devils will be carefully watching how Williams performs, as his numbers for Man United were impressive, netting 16 goals and registering 14 assists in 39 appearances for the Under-18s, in addition to seven goals and four assists in 29 outings for the Under-21s.

Williams has also spent time on loan at Cheltenham Town and Falkirk.