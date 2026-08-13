Preview: Willem II vs. NEC Nijmegen - prediction, team news, lineups

Both winless in the opening matchday of the new Eredivisie season, Willem II and NEC face off at Koning Willem II Stadion on Saturday, aiming to secure their first points of 2026-27.

While they suffered a disappointing home defeat at the hands of Telstar, the Nijmegen outfit have since responded by surging into the play-off round in Champions League qualifying, giving them some encouragement before visiting Tilburg.

Match preview

Back in the Eredivisie after a year away, Willem II were handed a baptism of fire away at Go Ahead Eagles, against whom they fell 4-1.

The day did seem to be going in their favour after taking an early 13th-minute lead through Devin Haen, only to be pegged back by Soren Tengstedt on the half-hour mark before letting in three more after the break.

That hammering effectively showed last season's play-off winners what they are up against back in the big time, and they will be pleased to return to home comforts on Saturday.

Indeed, Tilburg will be rocking this weekend when the Super Pitchers play their first home match in the top division after two years, aware of their three-match winning streak on home turf to end the regular season.

That ought to give John Stegeman's side an undoubted boost, especially when they realise that they beat NEC in the corresponding fixture in 2024-25 4-1 before drawing in Nijmegen, and they aim to extend their two-match unbeaten sequence in this fixture.

© Iconsport / Stanley Gontha/Pro Shots

That will be easier said than done, however, considering that Dick Schreuder's NEC iteration are different gravy compared to the team that were hit for four in Tilburg two years ago.

This team are now high-scoring and have ambitions of playing Champions League football, having taken a giant step towards a debut appearance in the league phase after Tuesday's 2-1 success over Olympiacos.

Summer arrival Emre Mor was the eventual hero for Schreuder's troops against the Greek heavyweights, confirming that they will play in either the Champions League — if they come through their imminent Bodo/Glimt tie — or the Europa League if they fall to defeat in the tie.

Their midweek victory also sprayed much-needed positivity on a side that lost 2-1 to Telstar last weekend, a result that extended the Nijmegen side's winless run to four matches.

Fresh off snapping that unwanted sequence at the fifth time of asking, NEC now bid to claim consecutive victories in competitive matches for the first time since March, when they notched two 3-2 victories over PSV Eindhoven in league and cup and beat FC Volendam 3-0.

Nonetheless, the team should be wary of looking too far ahead to playing Bodo/Glimt, risking taking their eye off the ball in Tilburg this weekend; that is indeed what the promoted side will be counting on.

Willem II Eredivisie form:

NEC Eredivisie form:

NEC form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Pro Shots

While Thomas Didillon-Hodl's hamstring injury will be assessed, Hidde ter Avest, Jari Schuurman, Amine Lachkar (groin), Anass Zarrouk and Armin Culum (foot) are likely absentees for Saturday.

Although Superkruiken were beaten in their league opener, Haen more or less picked up where he left off last term — he notched 18 league goals in the Eerste Divisie — and he now aims to score in consecutive top-flight matches.

Dusan Tadic's impact has already been evident at NEC, and the veteran, who netted against Olympiacos, should retain his place in the XI this weekend.

Also capable of deciding matches are fellow veterans Tjaronn Chery and Bryan Linssen, while summer arrival Kaj Sierhuis — who netted 12 league goals for Fortuna Sittard in 2025-26 — adds to the Nijmegen side's firepower.

Missing this weekend, however, are Koki Ogawa, Perr Schuurs and Yassin Moslih, while Sami Ouaissa and Philippe Sandler will be assessed after going off in the first half of the third qualifying round success against Olympiacos.

Willem II possible starting lineup:

Van der Steen; Van Loon, Stam, Hoogma, Tjoe-A-On; Gurbuz, Ciranni, Boogaard, Slory; Haen, Van Aalst

NEC possible starting lineup:

Crettaz; Storm, Pereira, Fonville; Nejasmic; Mor, Monteiro, Lebreton, Bischoff; Chery, Sierhuis

We say: Willem II 1-1 NEC

While the hosts will be keen to bounce back in front of a raucous home crowd, they face an entirely different tactical challenge against a resolute and Champions League-chasing NEC side.

Schreuder's men may be nursing heavy legs after their midweek heroics, but their undeniable attacking firepower should be enough to force a gritty draw on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.