Preview: Bristol City vs Millwall - prediction, team news, lineups

Bristol City and Millwall kick off their 2026-27 Championship campaigns with a meeting at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon.

The Robins begin the new season under Michael Skubala after finishing 12th in the Championship last time out, while the Lions will be looking to put their playoff heartbreak behind them after losing to Hull City in May.

Match preview

After being led by Gerhard Struber and then former Liverpool and England boss Roy Hodgson last season, Bristol City will be hoping for more consistency under former Lincoln City boss Skubala, who recently guided the Imps to the League One title.

The Robins have followed a clear transfer strategy this summer, bringing in some of the standout performers from League One in Sam Tickle, Lorent Tolaj and Dom Ballard.

Tickle arrives after keeping 13 clean sheets for a struggling Wigan Athletic side last season, while Tolaj finished as League One's fourth-highest scorer and Ballard claimed the third-tier Golden Boot.

The arrivals of Sam Greenwood and Rio Cardines have also strengthened other areas of the squad, with Bristol City hoping to build another challenge for the playoff places after reaching the top six two seasons ago under Liam Manning.

Skubala enjoyed an encouraging pre-season, with the Robins losing just twice in seven matches, including a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United in Eddie Howe's final game as manager.

They have, however, endured a disappointing start to the competitive campaign after suffering a shock EFL Cup defeat to League Two side Walsall just over a week ago.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

As for Alex Neil's Millwall, they head to Bristol following a hugely successful, and perhaps surprising, campaign in which the Lions finished third with 83 points from 46 matches.

That tally was 10 more than sixth-placed Hull, who Millwall faced over two legs in the playoff semi-finals, but the Lions were unable to make it to Wembley despite their impressive regular-season campaign.

A goalless draw at the MKM Stadium was followed by a heartbreaking 2-0 defeat at The Den, with the Tigers ultimately securing promotion to the Premier League by beating Middlesbrough in a playoff final surrounded with controversy.

The East London club made seven signings over the summer, with Mathis Servais the most notable arrival after joining from Mechelen in a £5.1m deal.

The Lions faced Queens Park Rangers in the EFL Cup last weekend and were taken to penalties after conceding an 86th-minute own goal from Mark Sykes, but Neil's side ultimately progressed following a low-scoring shootout.

Bristol City form (all competitions):

Millwall form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Skubala fielded a near full-strength side against Walsall last week and may opt for a similar XI despite the disappointing defeat.

Cardines, who joined on loan from Crystal Palace in recent days, could make his debut, while the Robins remain without Luke McNally and Adam Murphy.

Millwall could also hand out some debuts on the opening day.

Lyndon Dykes recently joined on a free transfer and has not featured since representing Scotland at the World Cup, while Servais could make his first competitive start for the Lions.

Incredibly, Lukas Jensen saved four penalties in Millwall's recent shootout victory and is therefore expected to retain his place in goal after his player-of-the-match performance.

Neil will be unable to call upon Massimo Luongo, who remains sidelined with an injury, while Caleb Taylor returned following his foot problem and is expected to retain his place in the back four.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Tanner, Dickie, Eissat, Pring; Knight, Randell; Hirakawa, Twine, Greenwood; Tolaj

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Jensen; Leonard, Taylor, Cooper, Sturge; De Norre, Metcalfe; Azeez, Servais, Neghli; Coburn

We say: Bristol City 1-1 Millwall

Neither side will want to start the new Championship campaign with a defeat, and the opening-day nature of the contest makes it difficult to predict how quickly the new arrivals will settle.

With both teams possessing reasons for optimism but also questions to answer, we expect a tight and cagey contest at Ashton Gate, with the spoils ultimately being shared.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.