Andrey Santos "is a dream" and the 22-year-old could be a key player for Man United this season

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has called Andrey Santos "a dream", praising the midfielder for his early contribution at the club.

The 20-time English champions signed Santos from Chelsea earlier this summer, paying in the region of £48m for the 22-year-old Brazil international.

Santos has been a standout player for Man United during pre-season and is in a strong position to start the 2026-27 Premier League opener against Hull City.

Carrick, speaking to reporters during the club's Republic of Ireland training camp, has praised Santos, in addition to fellow midfield arrival Youri Tielemans.

“Andrey, for such a young man to come in the way he’s come in, his character, his personality is a dream,” The Athletic quotes Carrick as saying.

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Carrick calls new signing Santos "a dream"

“He’s so positive, so mature, so switched on; he wants to learn. He comes in straight away and he’s trying to help other players and communicate in games. He has that personality where he’s got a real substance to him.

“Youri’s a little bit more obvious, probably because we’ve seen an awful lot of him. But again, the character, the personality, the presence, and the quality on top. But being a team player and understanding that and connecting everyone together, I think it’s important we got that right.

"The two midfielders, in particular, I think give us an awful lot moving forward.”

Carrick also spoke about how he views the middle of the pitch, having been one of the best midfielders to ever play in the Premier League.

“Just naturally, we all see the game for certain things,” he added. “Your eye takes you to different parts of the game. We can all watch the game and see something a little bit different.

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Santos, Tielemans have boosted the Man United midfield

“Being a midfielder and how I’ve seen the game, in some ways it helps because you’re kind of connected to all parts of the team over time.

"I’m not saying you have to be a midfielder to be a good coach, but I think it’s how my reference points are in some ways, and what I feel has worked over the years, what kind of football I think the supporters want to see as well, and hopefully that fits together.

“Naturally, midfield is a big part of the teams that I’ve coached.”

Man United could sign a third midfielder before the end of the summer transfer window.

However, Mason Mount has impressed in that area during pre-season, and there are no certainties when it comes to the latter stages of the market.